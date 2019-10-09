The Suncoast Youth Conservation Center located at 6650 Dickman Rd in Apollo Beach has a new wheelchair accessible boardwalk and fishing pier. To celebrate, it is holding Take Kids Fishing Day on Saturday, November 2.

The event is free and open to the public, but the organizers, Union Sportsmen’s Alliance and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, ask that everyone register for the event by visiting https://tkfsuncoast.eventbrite.com. All participants must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or chaperon. Each registered child will receive a fishing pole to keep.

The day will kick off with Fishing Session 1 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Lunch will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Dedication Event will be held from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Fishing Session 2 will take place from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

According the Rob Stroede with the Union Sportsmen’s Alliance, “The pier was constructed to provide increased access for all individuals who visit the Suncoast Youth Conservation Center, including fishing and other activities to increase education and awareness of conservation.” Stroede added, “The construction was completed largely by union volunteers as well as Ben Hur, a large-scale union contractor who assisted with portions of the project.”

At the event, union members as well as Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission staff will be on hand to assist as Fishing Mentors.

Stroede said, “This is a free, family-friendly event to encourage youth and their families to get outdoors and learn about conservation and the sport of fishing.”

Dr. Kathy Guindon, director of Suncoast Youth Conservation Center, said, “Tampa Bay is a wonderful place to have in our backyards. The Suncoast Youth Conservation Center and the programs are designed to let people explore this backyard and offer experiences to the visitors and participants in an effort to create the next generation that cares about Florida’s natural resources.”

The boardwalk and pier flank a large salt marsh. The Florida Youth Conservation Center is a part of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The center is dedicated to ‘Creating the Next Generation That Cares’ about conservation.

For more information, please visit www.fyccn.org/suncoast and www.unionsportsmen.org.