The Osprey Observer staff is inviting residents to have a good time for a great cause this month. On Thursday, October 17 at 7:30 p.m., the Osprey Observer’s Miles for Moffitt team, MaKEITHappen, will host a bingo night at Bullfrog Creek Brewing in Valrico.

Tickets to the bingo night are $20 for five games and there will be a cash bar with food available to purchase from Rockstar Lobster’s food truck. The event will also feature a raffle and silent auction, with all proceeds going directly to Miles for Moffitt, Moffitt Cancer Center’s annual fundraiser.

Osprey Observer Billing Manager Terry Vassalotti has a personal reason for raising funds for Moffitt. Her husband, Keith, is receiving treatment at the Tampa center for melanoma.

“Keith started his journey with Moffitt back in May 2017 when they found that his melanoma had spread,” said Vassalotti. “He had wonderful care then and still does, from two surgeries to remove tumors to six weeks of radiation. Unfortunately, we found out in June of this year that it had spread again, and now he is receiving immunotherapy to hopefully keep the cancer from spreading further. Everyone we have come into contact with, from doctors to staff to volunteers, couldn’t be more helpful or kind. We are very fortunate to have Moffitt so close to us.”

This is the second year the Osprey Observer’s MaKEITHappen team is participating in Moffitt’s annual 5K walk and run, which will take place on Saturday, November 23. All proceeds from the event support lifesaving cancer research at Moffitt, where researchers are at the very front lines of the effort to defeat cancer.

“I have close friends and family members currently affected by cancer in some way and have lost many to the disease,” said Osprey Observer Assignment Editor Michelle Colesanti who has participated in the fundraising walk for two years. “It surrounds each and every one of us in some way. Though there may not be a cure in my lifetime, I can most certainly celebrate those who are currently dealing with their own private battles and honor the memories of those I have loved dearly and lost.”

It is not too late to join a team for Miles for Moffitt. To learn more, visit www.give.moffitt.org.

The doors will open for bingo night at 6:30 p.m. Email editor@ospreyobserver.com for reserved seating details; otherwise, seating is part of the general admission. For more information, call 657-2418. Bullfrog Creek Brewing is located at 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.