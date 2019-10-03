The Newsome High School Marching Band and Color Guard are planning a Veterans Day for FishHawk to remember. The group is putting together the first Veterans Day Parade, which will start at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 11 and is looking for veterans of all ages to join the celebration.

According to Booster’s Vice President of Fundraising Donna Wysong, the idea for the parade came about after the Newsome Band marched in the Independence Day Parade in Washington D.C. earlier this year.

“We wanted to create an event to give back to the community for all the support it has shown for the band and color guard program over the years,” said Wysong.

The band, veterans, first responders, local politicians and their guests, Boy and Girl Scouts and other residents will march the parade route starting at Park Square and moving down FishHawk Crossing Blvd., past the Aquatic Club, through Ibis Park and back up Dorman Rd. After the parade portion of the event, the Newsome Elite choir will perform, guest speaker Retired Colonel USMC Beau Higgins will talk to the crowd and the Newsome JROTC will present the colors.

Park Square will also be set up with vendor tents and the local restaurants will be open to serve lunch. Golf carts can be reserved for any veterans unable to walk the route by emailing nicolecevans@outlook.com before Saturday, November 2.

“It will be a fantastic event for all ages,” said Wysong. “Everyone is welcome.”

The event will also act as a fundraiser for the band to pay for, among other items, musical instruments, music, uniforms, clinician fees, competition entry fees, bus transportation to competitions and away performances.

Raffle tickets will be available for purchasing at the vendor fair following the parade, and band members will participate in a March-a-thon giving campaign in the weeks leading up to the parade.

“The parade and concert afterward will be a fun and exciting event and we want to welcome everyone to bring chairs and show up along the parade route and at Park Square to support the veterans groups and first responders,” said Wysong.

Sponsorships for the parade are available, and current sponsors include Melissa Snively State Farm, Pinch-a-Penny FishHawk (the Rutledge family) and Busciglio Smiles. To learn more about ways to contribute or participate in the event, email nbbfundraising@gmail.com.

FishHawk’s Park Square is located at 16132 Churchview Dr. in Lithia. To learn more about the Newsome Band, visit www.newsomeband.com.