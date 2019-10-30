SeaWorld’s Praise Wave Returns With Popular Christian Music Acts

SeaWorld’s popular Christian music event, Praise Wave, returns to the park in November. Guests can enjoy live musical performances by some of the hottest names in Christian music and celebrate in an atmosphere filled with Christian friendship, thrilling rides and inspiring animal attractions.

The uplifting live concert event series takes place on Saturdays, November 2 through November 16, at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. in the park’s Nautilus Theater. Admission to the concert is included with a park ticket. Reserved seating packages for all performances are available online for $15.

The 2019 musical performances include: Rend Collective on Saturday, November 2; Francesca Battistelli on Saturday, November 9; and Natalie Grant on Saturday, November 16. For info and to purchase tickets, visit www.SeaWorldOrlando.com.

Diocese Of St. Petersburg Donates $250,000 For Hurricane Dorian Relief In The Bahamas

On September 25, Bishop Gregory Parkes issued a check in the amount of $250,000 to provide support to the victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas. The check was mailed to Archbishop Patrick Pinder of the Archdiocese of Nassau for the specific purpose of relief and recovery efforts in the Bahamas following the devastating effects of the storm.

The Archdiocese of Nassau encompasses all of the islands of the Bahamas, including the Abaco islands, which suffered the greatest impact from Dorian.

To make an online donation, go to https://www.dosp.org/disaster-relief/. You can also mail a check made out to Archdiocese of Nassau and send to Disaster Relief Fund, care of Diocese of St. Petersburg, P.O. Box 40200, St. Petersburg, FL 33743. For questions, call 727-344-1611.

The Diocese of St. Petersburg is comprised of over 479,000 Catholics within the five counties of Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando and Citrus. It includes 74 parishes, 6 missions, 48 schools and early childhood centers and a variety of social service, health care, housing and pastoral ministries.

South Bay Genealogical Society Meeting

On Tuesday, November 19, the South Bay Genealogical Society will meet at the United Methodist Church in the Life Enrichment Center (LEC), 1210 W Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center.

The meeting begins at 10:30 a.m. with a Round Table Discussion, followed by a sit-down luncheon at 12 Noon and then the main presentation by guest speaker Donna Moughty at 1 p.m. She will be talking about ‘Immigration.’ This program will help you find the place from which your ancestors left and where they landed. She will answer questions on the process of immigration. The cost is $15 per person for lunch.

For reservations and information, call Dotty Love at 634-2749. Mail check to SBGS, P.O. Box 5202, Sun City Center, FL 33571 by November 7.

Fall Festival And Free Market

The nonprofit organization Women Centered 4 Success will partner with the Emanuel P. Johnson Community Center, the Progress Village Civic Council and the Specially Fit Foundation to host the third annual fall festival and free market community outreach event on Saturday, November 9 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. It’s not every day you can go to an event, bring your own bags and pick up free food, clothes, shoes and gently used home décor.

The Children’s Board of Tampa, Palm River Family Service Center, ECHO, True Love Ministries and Lakewood Community Church of God, just to name a few organizations, will be there to provide information about resources available to help build a better life. Other nonprofit organizations and local ministries are encouraged to come out and meet the community.

This year, the Census Bureau will be hosting an on-site hiring project for people who are looking for a job.

The Emanuel P. Johnson Community Center is located at 5855 S. 78th St. in Tampa. For more information, email wc4s2016@gmail.com.

The Riverview High School FCA To Host A ‘Night Of Praise’

On September 25, thousands of Christian students around the world gathered around their school’s flag pole for ‘See you at the pole.’ This student-led global day of prayer began in 1990.

It is an opportunity for students to meet up with fellow believers to pray for their friends, families, teachers, school and nation. Local students from the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), a student-led club gathered in middle and high schools across Hillsborough County.

The Riverview High School FCA is hosting a ‘Night of Praise’ on Thursday, November 14 at 6:30 p.m. The free event will be held at the high school’s auditorium. Students from all schools are welcome to attend.

For more information about FCA, visit www.fcatampabay.org. For information about Night of Praise, contact Daniel Padron at 431-4049.

New Location For Brandon Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon

The Brandon Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon is now being held at Buckhorn Country Club on the second Tuesday of the month. Gather your friends and join in at this new exciting venue on Tuesday November 12 for a luncheon in honor of Veterans Day – ‘Give thanks, God, Country and Family’ together with music and an inspirational speaker.

It will take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The cost is $15. First time guests are $10. This is a nondenominational luncheon. No memberships are required, but a reservation is necessary.

Please call Lillie at 740-0098 for information and to attend.