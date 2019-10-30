Former First Lady Michelle Obama once said, “There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish.” Pearl Chiarenza would agree with Mrs. Obama because she has been helping women accomplish many life goals for the last eight years.

“I had attended a weekend empowerment event for women entrepreneurs sharing on how to strategically align with other women-owned businesses to help grow our business,” Chiarenza said. “The weeks following after attending the event and listening to the clients I coached for their health journey, I realized that we as women put the needs of everyone else before ourselves. So I started Women’s Successful Living because there was a need for coaching and retreats that would uplift all women whether they are stay-home moms, business owners or working outside of the home, empowering them with tools to be their authentic self.”

Women’s Successful Living (WSL) will be hosting its Fourth Annual PJ Retreat from March 26-30, 2020 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. During this amazing sleepover retreat, attendees will meet 20 women who are dedicated to personal development and growth.

WSL’s previous retreats saw attendees become visionaries who are boldly following their dreams of growth in their personal lives, work and even some new adventures.

“Being our Fourth Annual PJ Retreat, our attendees will not only be empowered by local speakers such as Donna Sharpe with Whole-Listic Retreat, who will be sharing techniques on improving our emotional well-being. Vanna Nguyen will be sharing how hope can be an anchor for your soul. I will be speaking on shackling your boundaries to succeed in achieving your goals to being your authentic self with other speakers to be named over the next month,” Chiarenza said.

Chiarenza hopes the upcoming retreat will help to empower all its attendees.

“As women, we often put our family’s needs before ours and my mission is to teach women that to take care of our families and jobs, we first must take care of ourselves,” Chiarenza said. “I want to empower women with the tools to help them live financially successful and healthier lives, so they become SHEROES in finding their inner pearl to greatness.”

If you’d like to learn more about WSL or if you’d like to attend the upcoming PJ Retreat, you can visit its website at www.womenssuccessfulliving.com. WSL is still looking for local sponsors for the upcoming retreat, and if you are interested in sponsorship, you can contact Chiarenza at pearl@bodyworkshwc.com.