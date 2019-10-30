By Cheryl Johnston

Plant City’s tradition of honoring veterans and active military continues in 2019 with a special BBQ luncheon event on Sunday, November 10 at the TECO Expo Hall at the Strawberry Festival Grounds.

This cooperative effort by the Elks Lodge, Historic Plant City Main Street, the City of Plant City and the Chamber of Commerce will begin at 1:00 p.m., with doors opening at 12 Noon. Mission BBQ is providing the food.

Veterans can receive two free tickets by showing their DD214 or VA card, while others can purchase the $10 BBQ meal tickets in advance at six area locations. The entire community is invited to enjoy an afternoon of music, presentation of the five branches of service flags and three special guests:

Captain Danny Burgess, the executive director of the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs.

Congressman Ross Spano (who will sing the national anthem).

Mark Stephens, an American hero from the U.S. Special Forces, Delta Force, Black Hawk Down.

The first 150 veterans to arrive will receive a goody bag, and there will be drawings for gifts.

Sponsorships are still available. For those individuals or organizations purchasing 10 tickets or more, the program will include their name and they will receive a large, yellow ‘Never Forget’ ribbon to hang at their home or office from Monday, November 4 through Monday, November 11.

Supply is limited, so hurry to mail your tax-deductible contribution checks, payable to Plant City Main Street, to Judy Wise at 2706 Pine Club Dr., Plant City, FL 33566. For more information, call her at 863-370-8389. Gift basket items and services or prize donations are also needed.

Ticket outlets, which accept cash or checks only for this event, include the following:

AAA Gun & Ammo, Inc., 1105 Goldfinch Dr.

Bruton Memorial Library, 302 McLendon St.

G5 Feed and Outdoor, 4960 US 92.

Pinch-a-Penny, 1411 S. Collins St.

Universal Tire & Auto Repair, 203 E. Baker St.

Walden Lake Car Wash, 1414 S. Alexander St.

YMCA, 1507 YMCA Pl.