FishHawk’s Most Wanted Turkey will make its annual appearance at this year’s FishHawk Turkey Trot. He will be there to greet you and your family, as you participate in the festivities, which will take place Thanksgiving morning, November 28, at the Publix Plaza on 5668 Fishhawk Crossing Blvd. in Lithia. Come wobble with the turkey before you gobble the big meal.

The race will support the Seeds of Hope Food Bank, which provides food assistance for the community and is primarily funded by the annual Turkey Trot.

Seeds of Hope President Leda Eaton said, “I love that so many start their Thanksgiving with us at the turkey trot. It’s a great preThanksgiving activity that the whole family can come to and have fun. Everyone who registers gets a race T-shirt and, new this year, a race medal too. But with all of that…the heart of the race, is that all proceeds from the race are used by Seeds of Hope to feed those in need in our community. It’s the ultimate feel good race.”

The chip-timed 5K costs $30 ($35 on race day) and will begin at 8 a.m. The chip-timed 10K will also begin at 8 a.m. and costs $35 ($40 on race day). If you wish to run the 5K untimed, the cost is $25 ($30 on race day) and will begin at 8:05 a.m. The 1M and 250-yard mini run will begin at 9:15 a.m. and costs $20. There will be free crafts and medals for the kids that participate in the Fun Run.

Packet pickup is Wednesday, November 27 from 12 Noon-7 p.m. at the Palmetto Club, 17004 Dorman Rd. in Lithia. Race day registration will begin at 6:30 a.m. in the Publix parking lot.

All turkey participants are encouraged to arrive an hour before their scheduled race.

A 2019 Turkey Trot Ornament will also be available to support Seeds of Hope. The cost is $15 and is available on the order form before entering the payment.

To register, visit www.eventbrite.com and search FishHawk Turkey Trot.