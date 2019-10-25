On Thanksgiving morning, the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA invites members of the community to participate in the Fifth Annual Goody Goody Turkey Gobble 5K, 8K and One-Mile Run/Walk. The event is sponsored by the award-winning Goody Goody Restaurant.

The family-friendly event starts at 7 a.m. in front of Amalie Arena located at 401 Channelside a Drive in Tampa. Goody Goody, as its title sponsor, will be providing free breakfast to all who participate in the race.

Registration is available by visiting www.runsignup.com. The cost to participate in the 5K is $30, $35 for the 8K and $15 for the One-Mile Run/Walk until Thursday, October 31. Prices increase by $5 thereafter, except for the Run/Walk. Participants receive chip-timed number buds for the 5K and 8K, a Dri-FIT T-shirt and finisher medals for all participants.

There is no on-site registration or pickup on race day. All packets must be picked up prior to race day.

New this year, the Tampa YMCA has a new full color finisher medal. Additionally, 8K and 5K participants will receive gender specific shirts. Prizes will be awarded for first place overall male/female adult and for youth 9 and under. First place prizes will be given in age groups as well. On-site race results will be available.

All funds raised help support LIVESTRONG® at the YMCA.

Lalita Llerena, the communications director for the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA, said, “This is a great way to give back with family and friends while burning some calories before the big Thanksgiving feast. Last year, more than 4,000 participants helped raise more than $66,000 to help cancer survivors.”

LIVESTRONG® is a 12-week program, offered at no cost to people affected by cancer. It provides a safe, supportive environment to participate in physical and social activities.

The program helps cancer survivors fight fatigue, boost self-esteem and improve strength and endurance. In addition to physical benefits, the program also focuses on the emotional well-being of survivors and their families by providing a supportive community where they can connect during treatment and beyond.

Llerena said, “We would not be able to offer this program at no cost to cancer survivors without donations and fundraisers like the Annual Goody Goody Turkey Gobble.”

Visit www.tampaymca.org.