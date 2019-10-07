Why did you decide to become a teacher?

I had a wonderful kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Gancarz. She made learning fun and knew how to differentiate the learning to meet the needs of her students. I would play school with my siblings, playing the role of the teacher, mimicking her methods. In fourth grade, I had another phenomenal teacher, Mrs. Jackson, who solidified my decision to become a teacher when I grew up. That year, I learned that not all teachers are the same, as my twin sister didn’t have the same learning experience as I did.

I felt it in my heart that becoming a teacher like her was what I was meant to do. I strived to become a teacher who truly makes a difference in the student’s lives and think, “Mrs. Waluzak taught me more than just the expected academics. She taught me to be passionate about life. To be an independent, lifelong learner with a positive growth mindset. One who perseveres and never gives up. She inspired [me] be to become the best me I could be.”

What is something about you that would be a surprise to your students?

Along with my general education degree, I also earned a creative arts degree and a business degree. I love and appreciate the various arts and ran several businesses while growing up.

What is your favorite book and why?

My favorite books to read with my students each year is Have You Filled a Bucket Today? A Guide to Daily Happiness for Kids. This book has changed my perspective on how I handle classroom management/behavior.

What is your favorite quote or saying?

She believed she could so she did (because) the power of positive thinking is truly incredible and pry the most important key to success in all areas of life.