The corner of Bloomingdale and US Hwy. 301 will once again be transformed into a perfect family fall gathering place as Wolfe’s Family Produce becomes home to one of the area’s largest pumpkin patches. This, along with its famous Halloween Hayrides on its 13 acres, promises fun for the entire family.

The owners are twin brothers Jeff and Jonathan Wolfe. The pair graduated Riverview High School in 2003, and both were involved with the agriculture and 4-H programs. The brothers have run this great family-owned business since May 2008. Year-round, they manage and run the stand offering fresh produce, hot boiled peanuts, honey and other products from local vendors.

This will be the 10th year that the brothers have offered the hayrides in addition to the pumpkin patch, and they are proud of the business they have created. Each year, more decorations and lights are added to the trail.

“We have 13 acres of trails and thousands of pumpkins to choose from, and it is great to see all the families come through,” said Jeff. “We offer fresh produce and local products for families.”

The hayrides are scheduled to run the last three weekends in October—Friday through Sunday, October 11-13, 18-20 and 25-27 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The hayrides will also take place on two ‘bonus nights’ right before Halloween on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 28 and 29, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. There will be free candy and you are welcome to wear your costume. Hayrides are $7 per person.

The pumpkin patch is open every day from October 1-31 from 8:30 a.m. to closing time. Pumpkins are received in split loads all through the month. That way, when you purchase your pumpkin, you will have better choices of size and they will be fresh.

Jeff said, “We get a huge selection with all shapes and sizes available from mini to monster-sized pumpkins.”

Jeff and Jonathan are both married with children and are proud to be building their family-owned business alongside their families.

Wolfe’s Produce is open from 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. beginning on Thursday, October 1 and is located at 6005 US Hwy. 301 S. in Riverview (on the corner of 301 and Bloomingdale Ave.). Call 927-2203 or 927-2204 for more information.