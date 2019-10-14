There are plenty of local options for young children in lieu of traditional trick or treating on Halloween. Below are a few places where you can bring your children locally to safely participate in fun family events.

Trunk Or Treat At St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church

Join in on Sunday, October 20 from 4-6 p.m. for a free annual Trunk or Treat family event at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, located at 3315 S. Bryan Rd. in Brandon. There will be games, shaved ice from the Kona Ice truck and hot food for sale, crafts, a scavenger hunt, pumpkin painting (extra fee), lots of candy and more. There will also be teal pumpkins at trunks that offer allergy-friendly treats.

When attending, please donate a nonperishable food item as the St. Andrew’s Food Pantry will be stocked at the event.

Trunk Or Treat At New Hope United Methodists Church

Families are invited to join friends and neighbors for an evening of free fun on Sunday, October 20 from 4-6 p.m. New Hope will open its campus for its annual Trunk or Treat, a wholesome Halloween alternative featuring decorated car trunks filled with candy and other treats. In addition, children and adults alike are welcome to enjoy complimentary grilled hot dogs and chips.

New Hope is located just north of S.R. 60 (Brandon Blvd.) at 213 N. Knights Ave. between Kings Ave. and Parsons Ave. For more information, call 689-4161 or visit on Facebook or online at findnewhope.com.

First Presbyterian Church Of Brandon Holds Trunk Or Treat And Festival

Pumpkin Palooza is a free community event with more pumpkins than you can possibly imagine. On Sunday, October 27 from 2-4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Brandon will host a Trunk or Treat. The first hour will have Trunk or Treat. The second hour will have a Free Festival including games, pumpkin decorating and more.

The address is 121 Carver Ave. in Brandon. For more information, call 689-4597 or visit https://fpcbrandon.org/events/pumpkin-palooza/.

North Brandon Family YMCA To Hold Community Trunk Or Treat

Join in for Halloween Family Fun at North Brandon Family YMCA on Saturday, October 26 from 5-7 p.m. in the north facing parking lot. The Trunk or Treat event is free and open to the community. Bring your treat bag and enjoy trick-or-treating, games, snacks, baked goodies, music and more.

The North Brandon Y is located at 3097 Kingsway Rd. in Seffner. For more information, email Rebecca.piatt@tampaymca.org.

Centerpoint Church Hosts Free Trunk Or Treat

Centerpoint Church will hold a free Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, October 26 from 4-6 p.m. at its North Campus at 1720 S. Saint Cloud Rd. in Valrico. There will be pony rides, a petting zoo, food trucks, candy and more.

If you want to show us your best trunk, sign-ups for trunks are open now! This year, it will be offering a $100 gift card for the best trunk, $75 for second place and $50 for third place. You can sign up at https://centerpointfl.churchcenter.com/people/forms/72022.