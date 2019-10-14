Friends & Flea At Patterson’s Farm

Stop by the Friends & Flea, where many vendors will be selling antiques, vintage wares, handcrafted goods, plants, refurbished furniture and more. Enjoy authentic kettle corn and Smokin’Gypsy BBQ.

The semiannual event will take place on Friday and Saturday, October 18 and 19, from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

Friends & Flea will take place at Patterson’s Farm on 2706 Ranch Rd. in Dover. Visit on Facebook at Friends and Flea.

Lithia Ridge Community Yard Sale

Lithia Ridge will hold a Community Yard Sale on Friday, October 18 from 3-7 p.m. and Saturday, October 19 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Items available throughout the neighborhood include furniture, bikes, tools, video games, kids and adult clothing, toys, baby items, home wares, sporting goods and more.

Enter the community at Lithia Pinecrest Rd. and Lithia Ridge Blvd.

Bowling Event To Bring Awareness To Domestic Violence Benefits Metropolitan Ministries

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and a charity Bowling Fundraiser to benefit Metropolitan Ministries will be held on Sunday, October 20 from 2-6 p.m. at Oakfield Lanes, located at 1001 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. Closing ceremony will be 5-6 p.m.

You may participate individually or as teams. Event sponsorship is available for individuals and businesses. People may participate by bowling and/or sponsorship. The cost is $15 per person.

For more information, email: CharityEvent@SelfProtection.me or text 438-6158.

Hillsborough Awards Custody Of More Than 300 Dogs

A court order recently provided custody of the dogs to Hillsborough County and enjoins the owner of the business from ever possessing dogs. Animal Control brought the dogs to the Pet Resource Center (PRC) on 440 N. Falkenburg Rd., where they will be assessed and undergo any needed medical treatment.

The large influx of dogs creates stress at the PRC, which was already over capacity. State law requires the dogs be kept for at least 30 days in case of appeal, meaning the PRC will hold the dogs for at least a month and none of the incoming dogs can immediately be adopted by the public nor sent to rescue groups. The dogs are mostly small breeds like Maltese, Shih Tzus, terriers and schnauzers.

To help make room, PRC officials are appealing to the public to adopt dogs already at the shelter. All fees are immediately waived for all dogs. In addition, the shelter will take in dogs from the public only for emergencies for at least the next few days.

The PRC also is working with other animal shelters and rescue groups to help reduce the shelter’s current population of dogs. Monetary donations may be made through the Hillsborough County Pet Resources Foundation Inc. Please designate the donation for the aid of the more than 300 dogs.

The Pet Resource Center is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dogs and cats can be viewed online at hillsboroughcounty.org (search for ‘pet adoptions’), but must be adopted in person at the shelter.

Brandon Coin Club Hosts Coin & Currency Show

The Brandon Coin Club Inc., a 501(c)(7) nonprofit organization, will hold its next Coin & Currency Show on Saturday, November 2 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Brandon Elks Lodge #2383, located at 800 Centennial Lodge Dr. in Brandon.

There will be 30 dealers/45 tables and a free gold coin drawing. Admission and parking are free. Free coin grab bags for all children under 12. Food will be available on-site. There will be free appraisals and door prizes. ICG Grading Service will be in attendance and offering free verbal opinions along with $10 slabbing.

For more information, contact Jack Laci at 352-777-6073 or brandoncoinclub@yahoo.com.

VSL’s Annual Harvest Dinner & Auction

A new activity this year for GFWC Valrico Service League, Inc. (VSL) members was making mats out of recycled plastic bags that were gifts to homeless in the community. Children helping on the project learned about recycling and were amazed that plastic bags we throw out could make something so helpful and liked making those in need more comfortable.

The group’s main fundraiser for the year is the 2019 Harvest Dinner & Auction to be held on Sunday, November 3 at Center Place, located at 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon. Tickets are $30 and may be purchased at Center Place through Friday, October 18. The event sponsored by Terry Fink of State Farm Insurance and Matt Carter, realtor, of Coldwell Banker Real Estate, starts at 5 p.m., with a catered dinner at 6 p.m. and live auction at 7 p.m.

Other activities of the group include providing food, clothing and school supplies for Title I elementary school children, participating in Cards for the Troops and hosting activities for residents at a needs-based nursing home. Last year’s auction also helped VSL to support ECHO, Brandon Outreach Clinic, Center Place, Family Promise of Brandon, A Kid’s Place, Seeds of Hope, Real Hope Ministry, Campo YMCA and Canine Companions among others.

For more information, call Claudia Yake at 685-7998 or Sue Hadden at 685-160.