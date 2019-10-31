Grace Community Holiday Market

Shop for Christmas gifts at the Grace Community Church open-air Holiday Market on Saturday, November 9 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission is free for shoppers.

The market will feature handmade jewelry, handcrafted wood pieces, home décor, on-trend clothing and dozens of other products.

Guests can also build their own teddy bears, enjoy lunch and cool off with shaved ice. It is sponsored by the Women of Grace. Booth rental fees support missions in the community.

The church is located at 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia. For more information and a vendor application, visit www.graceholidaymarket.com.

Annual Food Drive To Help More Than 200 Local Families

St. Vincent de Paul’s Thanksgiving and Christmas Annual Food Drive will take place at St. Stephen Catholic Church. Over 200 local area families are serviced over the holidays.

You can bring the requested food items and gift cards in a reusable cloth bag to the St. Vincent de Paul trailer that is parked in front of St. Stephen Church. A donation bag can be dropped off through Sunday, November 3 or on any Friday between 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the SVdP portable behind the Family Life Center, or you can call 325-6440 to schedule a time. The church is located at 10118 St. Stephen Cir. in Riverview.

Each bag needs to contain the following: two cans of green beans; two cans of corn; two cans kidney, pinto or black beans; one can of cranberry sauce; one medium size can gravy (chicken or turkey—no glass jars); one regular size box of stuffing; one regular size box instant mashed potatoes; one can of chicken broth; one medium size can of yams; one boxed cake mix; one can of icing; one two-pound bag of rice; one box of macaroni and cheese; and a $15 grocery gift card to purchase meat.

Holy Innocents’ Fall Whistle Stop Craft Show

Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church is hosting its 12th annual Fall Whistle Stop Craft Show on Saturday, November 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is a fun family event with more than 70 vendors, showcasing and selling unique arts and crafts, novelties and baked goods for the fall and winter seasons.

Shop for special Christmas gifts for that hard-to-shop-for person on your list. It will be held on the church grounds at 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico.

Vendor spaces are still available. Register at www.hiepiscopal.org. Call 689-3130 during church hours.

Knights Of Columbus Patriotism Spirit Week

The Knights of Columbus Monsignor John F. Scully Assembly #3418 of Riverview is sponsoring a Patriotism Day Celebration on Wednesday night, November 6, at Bloomingdale Pizza from 4-9 p.m. The evening will feature patriotic songs led by a local Men’s Ensemble and guest speaker Kelly Kowall of My Warrior’s Place in Ruskin.

Bloomingdale Pizza will donate 10 percent of all sales to Assembly #3418, including takeout, when you mention ‘Knights for Vets’ from Monday, November 4 through Thursday, November 7. There will also be a 50/50 contest and a raffle for Baskets of Cheer and other great prizes on Wednesday, November 6. Proceeds will be used by the Assembly to support the VAVS (VA Hospital Veteran’s Services) and My Warrior’s Place in Ruskin.

The K of C Monsignor John F. Scully Assembly #3418 sponsors meals at the James A. Haley Fisher House for the family of loved ones who are patients at the hospital, provides Thanksgiving meals for veterans, provides personal hygiene products for inpatients at the VA Hospital and regularly donates books, magazines, DVDs and CDs to the VA Patient Library, which has been valued at over $6,000 for the past three years.

Additionally, the Assembly is a regular supporter of My Warrior’s Place. Visit mywarriorsplace.org.

Bloomingdale Pizza is located at 4334 Bell Shoals Rd. in Valrico. Remember to say ‘Knights for Vets’ when you order. If you can’t attend but want to help, you can send a check payable to K of C Assembly #3418 to Sir Knight Mark Lovejoy, 6951 Cohasset Cir., Riverview, FL 33578.

Flea Market

Brandon Christian Church, located at 910 Bryan Rd. in Brandon (on the corner of Bryan Rd. and Lumsden Rd.), is hosting its much-anticipated annual indoor flea market on Saturday, November 9, from 8 a.m.-to 1 p.m.

For more information, contact the church office at 689-4021.

Arts And Crafts Fair

An Arts and Crafts Fair will be held on Saturday, November 2 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church, located at 701 Valley Forge Blvd. in Sun City Center.

Thirty vendors will participate and a wide variety of handcrafted items and fine arts will be available. There will also be a bake sale, and ‘Farmer Pete’ will have fruits and vegetables.

Admission is free. For more information, call 634-1292.