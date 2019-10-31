Cirque Musica will once again be presented at AMALIE Arena for one spectacular performance on Wednesday, December 18 at 7 p.m.

Cirque Musica’s Holiday Wishes brings a holiday story to life in a full theatrical cirque event for the entire family. It will feature the world-renowned cast of Cirque Musica with all of your favorite holiday hits performed live by a full symphony orchestra.

Audiences will be amazed by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks and holiday cheer. The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with the sensory majesty of a symphony orchestra.

Cirque Musica Presents Holiday Wishes is the perfect opportunity for the entire family to experience great holiday music while enjoying an edge of your seat circus experience. Holiday Wishes do come true with Cirque Musica.

According to Raleigh Triangle Arts & Entertainment, “The music was spectacular, the acrobatic feats bordered on unbelievable, and the show was not lacking in humor. This show totally got me in the Christmas spirit.”

Cirque Musica is produced by TCG Entertainment, which is the industry leader in the creation, production, book and marketing of live entertainment productions and events. Visit www.CirqueMusica.com, Facebook or Twitter for more information.

Tickets are now on sale and cost $25, $35, $55 and $85, depending on seating. You can get them at the ReliaQuest Ticket Office at AMALIE Arena, Ticketmaster outlets and at Ticketmaster.com. You can also order by phone by calling 800-745-3000.

Upgrade your ticket for an exclusive Cirque Musica Holiday Wishes VIP experience for only $50 for adults and $30 for kids under 12. Prices do not include facility fees or service charges. Advanced parking passes are available at Ticketmaster.com or the ticket office.

AMALIE Arena is located at 401 Channelside Dr. in Tampa. Visit amaliearena.com or call 301-2500 for more information.