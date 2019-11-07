By Ciara ‘CiCi’ Taveras

On October 17, Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) members gathered at The Forge on 109 W. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon for the 2020 Honorary Mayor of Riverview Race Kickoff. The Forge hosted the soiree at its community tables with complimentary bites, a special extended happy hour and live music.

The official kickoff was hosted by the current Honorary Mayor of Riverview, Bill Andrew of Tessera of Brandon, and past GRCC President Jill Andrew of Tessera of Brandon. Those who gathered were the first to learn of the candidates vying for the title and were then treated to a friendly karaoke competition on the candidates’ behalf.

The candidates racing this year include: Bryan and Marijean Reith, Team Reith – RE/MAX Realty Unlimited, and Daniel Cyral, Hypnotic Engagements.

Husband and wife team Bryan and Marijean Reith have been members of the GRCC for several years. Most recently as Team Reith – RE/MAX Realty Unlimited, the duo are in business together as realtors as well.

Team Reith will be raising funds for E.C.H.O. and Impact Program. Team Reith and their supporters will be hosting four major events: Coach Bag Bingo – Thursday, November 7; Clay Shoot – Saturday, November 16; Casino Night – Saturday, November 23; and Holiday Extravaganza – Saturday, November 30.

Daniel Cyral has been a member of GRCC for just over a year. A formally trained hypnotist and owner of Hypnotic Engagements, Cyral will be raising funds for My Warrior’s Place and South County Spartans Athletic Program. Cyral and his supporters are also hosting four major events:

Dinner, Drinks & Daniel – Friday, November 1; Murder Mystery – Friday, November 15; Ol’ Fashion BBQ with a Twist – Sunday, November 17; and The Amazing Golf Cart Race – Saturday, December 7.

To find out the details for all of these events, please visit www.RiverviewChamber.com or call the GRCC office at 234-5944.

The winner, the candidate who raises the most votes, aka dollars, will be announced at the GRCC’s Monthly Membership Luncheon on Tuesday, December 17. It will be held at The Regent on 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and the public is invited. The cost for nonmembers to attend is $30.