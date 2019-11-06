Dave (a.k.a. DAVE the Garden Guy) Schultz’s striking masterpieces aren’t created with brush or paint. The master gardener and owner of DTGG Landscaping Tampa utilizes his skill, creativity and knowledge to turn ho-hum yards into lush tropical oases.

It’s easy to understand why homeowners might feel helpless when it comes to Florida landscaping. Soil that’s mostly sand, relentless sun and torrential rains (or long periods with no rain) create an environment suitable for only the hardiest plants and shrubbery.

River Hills resident Carole Fluhart felt her yard was beyond help until she hired Schultz to update her overgrown landscaping.

“He took the time to understand what I wanted and he was so knowledgeable about landscaping that survives and thrives in Florida,” said Fluhart.

He found a solution to create symmetry in the front of her home, where one side received partial sun and the other was full shade. He placed potted plants on her shaded front porch that bloom pretty white flowers. He installed vegetation in her back yard creating a privacy barrier to her community’s busy main thoroughfare. He even reconfigured her lawn’s entire sprinkler system to save her as much as 30 percent on her water bill.

His follow-up is also top notch. Right after he completed her landscape transformation, she and her husband went away for ten days.

“He came and watered our plants while we were gone,” she said. “He really cares.”

Fluhart has already referred DAVE the Garden Guy to two families on her street.

It’s no wonder Dave knows his stuff. The New Jersey native has a Master Gardener certification, is a certified ‘Horticulture Professional’ from Florida Nursery, Growers and Landscape Association (FNGLA) and is currently working towards a master’s degree in environmental horticulture from the University of Florida (Tampa). He and his team know and understand the growth patterns, life cycles and intricacies of Florida trees and plants.

“Just because a plant or shrub is sold in a local garden center doesn’t mean it will survive in our climate,” he said. “We create landscapes for our clients that not only survive but thrive here.”

DAVE the Garden Guy is the perfect solution for commercial and residential landscaping in need of a spruce-up or a complete overhaul. Visit www.dtgglandscapingtampa.com or call him at 416-0656 for a complimentary quote.