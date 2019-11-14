Newcomers Club Holds Annual Make It, Bake It, Sew It, Grow It Auction

You are invited to attend the Newcomers Club’s annual Make It, Bake It, Sew It, Grow It Auction on Wednesday, November 20 at 9 a.m. A variety of items will be auctioned. Handmade items donated by members also include baked goods.

The proceeds will go to a local charity of the club members’ choice. This is a good opportunity to do some Christmas shopping early as well as enjoying lunch.

Membership dues are $20 and all are welcome, whether new to the area or longtime residents. It meets on the third Wednesday of the month at Brandon Community Center, 502 E. Sadie St. in Brandon. Other activities throughout the month include Arts and Crafts, Bridge, Bunco, Book Club, Gals Nite Out, Hand & Foot, Opinionated Ladies, Out and About Dominoes, Flick Chicks, Gardening and Gourmet.

For more information, call Re Dangremond at 716-5873.

Parents Get Shopping Done While Your Kids Enjoy Santa’s Workshop

Music Showcase and FAOPA will host Santa’s Workshop on Saturday, December 7 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. offering food, games, prizes, ‘snowball’ fights, ‘ice skating’, crafts and more.

Your children will make and wrap five gifts to give to loved ones. There will be a ‘Best Christmas PJ’s’ contest. The movie Arthur Christmas will also be shown.

The cost is $20 per child enrolled in a program or lesson and $25 for a child not enrolled. Call 490-3787 or visit FAOPA.org for more information or to sign up.

Bicycle Donations Sought By Bikes For Christ

Bikes For Christ is ramping up for the holiday season. The nonprofit provides bicycles to those in need, but there is always a greater demand this time of year, and funds have been depleted.

While there are a lot of other organizations that gift bicycles away only at Christmas, Bikes For Christ provides them to about 50 organizations in the Tampa Bay area all year long. To help, please visit www.bikes4christ.com/donations.

Started in March of 2016, Bikes For Christ has grown into the premier provider of transportation to the homeless and needy. The work takes it into parts of four counties to help partner agencies who are working directly with clients in need.

Last year, not only did it gift bikes in the Bay area, but also transported approximately 80 bikes to the Panhandle to help ’Salvage Santa’ and those affected by Hurricane Michael. Bikes were also distributed in both Guatemala and Haiti in 2019.

For many low-income families, a bicycle can be a lifeline; providing access to work, school and community resources that would otherwise be inaccessible. To donate, please visit www.bikes4christ.com/donations.

Congregation Beth Shalom Holds Services And Monthly Torah Study Group Meets

All are welcome to Shabbat services which are held on Friday evenings at 7:30 p.m. Oneg, nosh and mingle follow. All services stream live and afterwards on its Facebook page, Congregation Beth Shalom of Brandon.

Taste of Tanakh is a monthly Torah study group that will discuss the current Torah portion on Saturday, December 7 from 10 a.m.-12 Noon. Members and nonmembers are welcome. A light nosh will be served.

Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon. Call 681-6547 for more information.

Brandon Christian Women’s Connection To Hold Winter Wonderland Luncheon

The Brandon Christian Women’s Connection is celebrating Christmas with a Winter Wonderland at its luncheon on Tuesday, December 10 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The monthly luncheon is now held at Buckhorn Springs Country Club, located 2721 S. Miller Rd. in Valrico.

There will be raffles, door prizes, Christmas music and more surprises. This is a nondenominational luncheon and all ladies are welcome.

There is no membership needed to attend. The cost for the lunch is $15. First-time guests pay $10. Call Lillie at 740-0098 for a reservation or information.

First Baptist Church Presents No Room—A Christmas Musical

The First Baptist Church of Brandon Presents No Room—A Christmas Musical on Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8 at 6 p.m. A deaf interpretation is available on Sunday.

The free family event will be held at 216 N. Parsons Ave. in Brandon. More information can be found online on at FBC’s Facebook page, or call 689-1204.