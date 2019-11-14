Matilda The Musical At Music Showcase

Tickets available for Matilda the Musical. Performances will take place at Music Showcase, located at 402 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon on Friday and Saturday, December 13 and 14 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 15 at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $10 and are available at FAOPA.org.

Call 490-2787 for more information. Visit FAOPA.org.

AMERICAN PICKERS To Film In Florida

Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and their team are excited to return to Florida. They plan to film episodes of the hit series AMERICAN PICKERS throughout the area in December. AMERICAN PICKERS is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique ‘picking’ on History.

The hit show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them. As they hit the backroads from coast to coast, Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics.

They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them. AMERICAN PICKERS is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure.

Send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST. Its Facebook page is @GotAPick.

AARP Driver Safety Course Held At The Bridges

The Bridges Retirement Community is hosting the new AARP Smart Driver Safety Course on Monday and Tuesday, December 2 and 3 from 12 Noon-3 p.m. at 11202 Dewhurst Dr. in Riverview.

The course is designed specifically for drivers age 50 and older. By attending, participants will refresh their driving skills, know the new rules of the road and learn driving strategies to help stay safe behind the wheel.

There are no tests to pass. The fee is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. To register, please call The Bridges at 413-8900.

Regal Railways Presents Toy Train, Collectible Show/Sale

On Saturday, November 23, vendors will be on hand selling model trains, various hobbies, collectibles and die-cast cars. There will be a running train layout for the children to enjoy. Come out and bring the kids.

The show will take place at the Hillsborough Fairgrounds, located at 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults. Kids 12 and under can enter for free. Credit cards are accepted.

If you are interested in becoming a vendor, please contact Joe at 727-244-1341 or visit www.regalrailways.com.

Sportsmanship Award Given To Tennis For Fun Athlete Rodney Young

Tennis For Fun Athlete Rodney Young competed in the 2019 Special Olympics North America Tennis Championship held at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Young has trained at Tennis For Fun at Brandon Sports and Aquatic Center since 2012. He competed in Red Ball Singles, winning all his matches and receiving a gold medal.

Young was awarded the Sportsmanship award. This award is given to the athlete who most exemplifies the ideals of outstanding sportsmanship on the court with ethical behavior, fair play and integrity. He is 52 years old and has worked at the Publix in Mango/Seffner for 24 years.

Young was given a plaque and a new tennis racket. Tennis For Fun is a free tennis clinic for special needs athletes, who compete in Special Olympic competitions.

The program is run entirely by volunteers, and there are four locations in Hillsborough County. Volunteers are needed. No Tennis experience needed.

Visit tennisforfun.org for more information or call Judy Moore at 417-3751.

Music Makers Free Workshops

Calling all mini musicians ages 4-10 to attend a free workshop to learn about various instruments at Music Showcase, located at 402 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. Join in to play, hear and learn about the guitar, violin, trumpet, drums and more.

It will take place on Saturday, December 7 from 9:30-11 a.m. Register at FAOPA.org or call 490-2787.