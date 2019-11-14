PLANT CITY, Fla. (Nov. 14, 2019) – The Florida Strawberry Festival released today its lineup of headline entertainment artists performing on the Wish Farms Soundstage at the 2020 event.

The lineup is as follows:

Thursday, February 27

10:30 a.m. Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra

3:30 p.m. The Oak Ridge Boys

7:30 p.m. Rascal Flatts

Friday, February 28

3:30 p.m. Tommy James & The Shondells

7:30 p.m. Michael Ray

Saturday, February 29

3:30 p.m. Roots & Boots – Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw & Collin Raye

7:30 p.m. An Evening with 98 Degrees

Sunday, March 1

3:30 p.m. Bobby Bones & the Raging Idiots

7:30 p.m. REBA McENTIRE

Monday, March 2 3:30 p.m. NEAL McCOY

7:30 p.m. PATTI LaBELLE

Tuesday, March 3

3:30 p.m. Sara Evans

7:30 p.m. Skillet

Wednesday, March 4

3:30 p.m. Chubby Checker & the Wildcats

7:30 p.m. Josh Turner

Thursday, March 5

10:30 a.m. Ricky Nelson Remembered (The Nelson Brothers)

3:30 p.m. Dick Fox’s Golden Boys Starring Frankie Avalon, Fabian, Bobby Rydell

7:30 p.m. MercyMe

Friday, March 6

3:30 p.m. Jimmy Fortune with Dailey & Vincent

7:30 p.m. Darci Lynne & Friends LIVE

Saturday, March 7

3:30 p.m. Battle of the Bands Finals

7:30 p.m. Charlie Wilson

Sunday, March 8

3:30 p.m. Eli Young Band

7:30 p.m. Lynyrd Skynyrd

“The announcement of our headline entertainment is a highly anticipated event,” said Florida Strawberry Festival President Paul Davis. “We receive many calls throughout the year leading up to the event from guests who are eager to hear who will be performing.”

Advance tickets for admission and for headline entertainment shows will go on sale Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at 8 a.m. and can be purchased online at www.flstrawberryfestival.com, at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City and over the phone at 813-754-1996. For more information about ADA accessible seating or tour group sales, call 813-719-6680.

“The theme of this year’s festival is ‘Our Perfect Vision’ and we can’t wait to see our guest’s reaction to the lineup we have prepared for them!” Davis said.

The 85th Annual Florida Strawberry Festival will take place February 27 through March 8. Beginning in January, specials, discounts and free entertainment will be announced online.

About the Florida Strawberry Festival

The Florida Strawberry Festival is an 11- day community event celebrating the strawberry harvest of Eastern Hillsborough County. Each year, over 500,000 visitors enjoy the festival’s headline entertainment, youth livestock shows, exhibits of commerce and, of course, its strawberry shortcake. The 2020 Florida Strawberry Festival will take place February 27 through March 8 in Plant City, Fla. For more information, visit www.flstrawberryfestival.com, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (#berryfest20).