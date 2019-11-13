Hillsborough County’s newest attraction, the Winthrop Airstream Market, is located within the community of Winthrop in Riverview. It is the first of its kind in Hillsborough County. The Winthrop Airstream Market is located at 11267 Winthrop Main St. in Riverview.

Winthrop Town was founded and developed by John and Kay Sullivan.

John Sullivan said, “The inspiration for Winthrop’s Airstream Market came after we saw how the concept worked in Austin, Texas and Seaside, Florida. We created our market to help small businesses who want to try out new, unique ideas on an affordable budget.”

The first shop that opened was Remi’s Minis in March 2017. Remi’s Minis is in a 1963 Airstream. It serves miniature donuts, coffee (espresso and cold brew), tea and more. Remi’s Minis is owned and operated by Ben and Christy Chambless.

Remi’s Minis is open Wednesday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information, please call 525-7282 and follow it on Facebook.

Next, Full Grown Girl, which is owned and operated by Cynthia Atkins, is housed in a 1960 Airstream. It is an eclectic and quirky gift shop.

Full Grown Girl is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. View photos of the store on Instagram @fullgrowngirl or on Facebook.

Mama’s General Store is owned and operated by Katharine Sullivan-Dawes. It is located in a vintage Spartan trailer. Mama’s General Store is a small, highly curated gift shop for all occasions.

Mama’s General Store is open Wednesday through Friday from 12 Noon to 6 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Visit www.mamasgeneral.com and like it on Facebook.

The Code Revolution is owned and operated by Paul Kaman. His concept is to make computer programming more accessible to children.

Kaman said, “As an IT professional with children, I understand the challenges of teaching my children about computers while working a full-time job. We teach computer programming by leveraging a gaming format (mobile gaming and Minecraft).”

The Code Revolution offers classes on Tuesdays from 4:30-7:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. For more information, please visit www.thecoderevolution.com.

Located within the Airstream Market is also the Winthrop Arts Art Factory, an arts education center that offers arts instruction to children, teens and adults. For more information on the classes, please visit www.winthroparts.org.