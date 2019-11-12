The Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin is holding its ever-popular Made By Hand Art Show and Sale on Saturday, November 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Firehouse Cultural Center is conveniently located at 101 1st Ave. N.E. in Ruskin.

The Made By Hand Art Show and Sale was started as a way to show off the talents of and to support local artists who live and work in the SouthShore area.

According to Beth Stein with the Firehouse Cultural Center, “The talent we have in the SouthShore area is really something.” Stein added, “The made by hand concept is just that—everything is made by hand.”

This includes woodworking, baking, glass, ceramics, jewelry, various mediums of painting, sewing and even gardening. Lots of artists from the area have been invited to attend. Dee Hood, Kate Hamilton and Stein jury the artists to ensure that there are no overlapping similar styles nor too many artists who create using the same medium.

According to Stein, “Prices of the art offered at Made By Hand varies from very affordable to medium range for the original artwork created by local artists.”

Made By Hand will be spread out all over the Firehouse Cultural Center property. You will find artists inside the building, inside the theatre room and studio as well as outside. In addition to all of the artistic items created, there will be food trucks located in the middle of the street.

Stein said, “Last year, we had a great crowd. The artists did very well. They displayed a lot of great art.” This is an event where you can find a lot of unique art that would be perfect for your home or as a gift for the upcoming holiday season.

The Firehouse Cultural Center is a local nonprofit arts organization. The Firehouse sits on land that was first donated to Hillsborough County by the Ruskin Common Good Society, which founded Ruskin in 1908. The Ruskin community was formed as an idealist, egalitarian community strongly influenced by the writings and philosophy of John Ruskin, an English art critic, social thinker, poet and artist.

For more information on the Firehouse Cultural Center, please visit www.firehouseculturalcenter.org.