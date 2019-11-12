The Firehouse Cultural Center’s Firehouse Pub has a great lineup of entertainment. It has everything from great local singers to really funny comedians, so check out the following and get your tickets today. The Firehouse Pub is conveniently located in Ruskin, so you can enjoy an evening out close to home.

First, on Saturday, November 9, come listen to jazz vocalist Synia Carroll along with La Lucha, a Tampa Bay-based trio. They will be joined by an adventurous yet soulful and flexible trumpeter hailing from Detroit, Kevin Celebi.

Next, on Friday, November 15, come see Chiara Izzi, an award-winning singer-songwriter from Italy who has been based in New York City since 2014. Quincy Jones was awarded her first prize in the 2011 Montreux International Jazz Festival Vocal Competition.

On Friday, November 22, the Firehouse Pub is pleased to present Comedy Night with the return of Ron Feingold and his a cappella comedy. Headliner Ron Feingold is literally a one-man vocal band, relying only on his voice as his sole instrument to create a truly unique musical comedy experience.

Then, come back after Thanksgiving for some more comedy as the Firehouse Pub presents Chris Gorges and Bull Ohse. Gorges is returning to the Firehouse Pub along with Ohse. Gorges has been doing comedy for over 25 years in many forms. He has been in short films, done improvisation and has been on the radio.

Beth Stein with the Firehouse Cultural Center said, “Gorges is a high-energy comedian who has been to the Firehouse Pub previously.”

This is one show that you will not want to miss.

Tickets to the Firehouse Pub are $18 for members and $23 for nonmembers if purchased in advance. Tickets purchased on the day of the show are $23 for members and $28 for nonmembers. You can purchase tickets online at www.firehouseculturalcenter.org or by calling 645-7651.

A cash bar and refreshments are available. No outside food or beverages are allowed.

The Firehouse Cultural Center is located at 101 1st Ave. N.E. in Ruskin.