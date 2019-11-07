Hearing Loss Association Of America Sun City Chapter Meets

The Hearing Loss Association of America’s (HLAA) Sun City Center Chapter will meet on Tuesday, November 19 at 1 p.m. (new time) at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church on 1239 W. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center in the looped conference room.

CART (captioning) will be available to see the words. The topic will be New State Laws on Hearing Aids? Dr. S. Sims. Learn about what laws will be coming about hearing aids and how that will affect your hearing loss. Bring your handshakes, smiles and questions.

The meet and greet starts at 12:30 p.m. For more information, email Eloise Schwarz at Eliose6376@gmail.com. Visit www.hlaascc.com.

Regal Railways Presents Toy Train, Collectible Show/Sale

On Saturday, November 23, vendors will be on hand selling model trains, various hobbies, collectibles and die-cast cars. There will be a running train layout for the children to enjoy. Come out and bring the kids.

The show will take place at the Hillsborough Fairgrounds on 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults. Kids 12 and under are free. Credit cards accepted.

If you’re interested in becoming a vendor, please contact Joe at 727-244-1341 or visit us online at www.regalrailways.com.

Apollo Beach Woman’s Club Holiday Luncheon

For the Wednesday, November 13 luncheon, the program speaker will be Tina McGlynn, a representative from CATE (Conquering Addiction Through Education), an Apollo Beach nonprofit organization dedicated to helping individuals dealing with drug, alcohol, gambling, food or other addictions.

In lieu of the ABWC annual Thanksgiving bake sale, ABWC is having a bakeless bake sale fundraiser. Donations will go to ABWC scholarships and can be made at the November luncheon, or contact Barbara Lamneck at 641-7469 or plamneck@aol.com.

The Apollo Beach Woman’s Club (ABWC) special holiday luncheon meeting will be on Wednesday, December 11 at the SouthShore Falls Club House on 5831 Cascade Falls Dr. in Apollo Beach. The holiday luncheon cost is $20.

For menu details and reservations, contact Sharon Vasquez at 641-7856 or sharonlvasquez@verizon.net. Reservations must be made and paid for by Friday, December 6. The luncheon, led by ABWC President Claudia Gassett, will begin at 11:30 a.m. for socializing. Lunch will be served at 12 Noon.

The ABWC’s primary mission is providing scholarships for education and training of students who live in Apollo Beach and the surrounding areas with a demonstrated financial need.

For more information, visit www.apollobeachwomansclub.com or contact Second VP of Membership Liz Pedersen at 777-8215 or kenlizpedersen@msn.com.

AARP Driver Safety Course Held At The Bridges

The Bridges Retirement Community is hosting the new AARP Smart Driver Safety Course on Monday and Tuesday, December 2 and 3 from 12 Noon-3 p.m. at 11202 Dewhurst Dr. in Riverview.

The course is designed specifically for drivers age 50 and older. By attending, participants will refresh their driving skills, know the new rules of the road and learn driving strategies to help stay safe behind the wheel.

There are no tests to pass. The fee is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. To register, please call The Bridges at 413-8900.

South Bay Genealogical Society Meeting

On Tuesday, November 19, the South Bay Genealogical Society will meet at the United Methodist Church in the Life Enrichment Center (LEC) on 1210 W. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center. It begins at 10:30 a.m. with a Round Table Discussion, followed by a sit-down luncheon at 12 Noon.

The main presentation by guest speaker Donna Moughty begins at 1 p.m. She will talk about ‘Immigration.’ This program will help you find the place from which your ancestors left and where they landed. She will answer questions on the process of immigration.

The cost is $15 per person for lunch. For reservations and more information, call Dotty Love at 634-2749. Mail checks to SBGS P.O. Box 5202, Sun City Center, FL 33571. Your check must be received by Thursday, November 7.

Marines To Celebrate 244th Birthday

The Sgt. Walter P. Ryan Detachment of the Marine Corps League invites all Marines to celebrate the 244th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps on Sunday, November 10 at Alafia American Legion Post #148, 7240 US Hwy. 301 in Riverview.

The gathering will take place at 2 p.m. and your first beverage of choice will be complimentary. There will be a short ceremony at 4 p.m., followed a cake cutting.

Participate In Upcoming Golf Classic At Summerfield Crossing

The Angela Slater Golf Classic will be held on Saturday, November 9 at Summerfield Crossing Golf Club on 13050 Summerfield Blvd. in Riverview. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. and the tournament starts at 12:30 p.m.

Proceeds will go to the A. Slater Scholarship Fund. For more information, contact Coach Slater at 477-0083.