On Tuesday, November 19, two choirs from East Bay High School will combine with one from Riverview High School to perform in the Seventh Annual Masterworks Concert presented by American Guardian Title & Escrow. The concert will feature two choral masterworks accompanied by string orchestra, orchestral chamber and organ music.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. and will be held at St. Anne Catholic Church, located at 106 11th Ave. NE. in Ruskin.

East Bay Choral Director Brian NeSmith began the concert series with the idea of giving his Advanced Women’s Chorus students the rare opportunity to perform with a live professional orchestra and professional soloists. He also wanted to create more classical music offerings for the SouthShore area.

In 2015, the concert moved from East Bay High School to St. Anne Catholic Church, which has graciously hosted it ever since. In 2018, American Guardian Title & Escrow became the first-ever presenting sponsor of the concert.

The Riverview High School Advanced Women’s Chorus joins East Bay for the second time this year. In addition, East Bay’s Sounds of Time will perform in the concert for the first time, performing a shorter work.

“Giving our students the chance to collaborate with other community schools in a beautiful setting like St. Anne Catholic Church is important to me, and this concert brings wonderful classical music to the SouthShore area,” NeSmith said.

The program will include Händel’s Concerto Grosso, Op. 6, No. 1, performed by the Masterworks Orchestra; an organ work performed by Dr. Ryan Hebert of the University of Tampa; Nicola Porpora’s Kyrie, performed by East Bay High School’s Sounds of Time; and Francesco Brusa’s Missa pro defunctis, performed by the combined Advanced Women’s Choirs of East Bay High School and Riverview High School.

The East Bay High School Choral Department offers six choirs for students of all levels of vocal and musical development in styles ranging from contemporary a cappella to classical music and everything in between.

Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door, and they can be purchased in person at St. Anne Catholic Church Parish by calling 671-5134 ext. 270 or by emailing 1ebhscb@gmail.com.