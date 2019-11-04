Music is the international language that is understood and enjoyed by all. Music Showcase is your one-stop shop for everything related to music and the arts. It is both a retail store and education center. This year, what better than to gift a love of music to your children?

Music Showcase offers name-brand products at competitive prices, and you can also buy used gear at lower prices. Competitive pricing is available for sheet music and books too. For your instruments needing repair, the work is done in-house.

Music Showcase also offers group as well as private one-on-one music lessons. Instrument rentals start at $10 (if you don’t want to make a purchase). If you sign up online, the instrument will be delivered to your school.

To spark a love of music early in life, Music Showcase hosts free workshops for mini musicians ages 4-10. At these free workshops, youngsters learn about various instruments and are welcome to join in to play, hear and learn about them. They can try the guitar, violin, trumpet, drums and more.

These workshops take place on the second Saturday of the month. Upcoming workshops are scheduled for November 9 and December 7 from 9:30-11 a.m. Register at FAOPA.org or call 490-2787.

Is your child interested in musical theatre, acting or maybe photography? Sign them up at the Florida Academy of Performing Arts at Music Showcase for performance programs, musical theatre, summer camps, art classes and more. Tickets are currently on sale for Beauty and the Beast, Matilda The Musical, Mamma Mia, The Jungle Book and Footloose.

Do your kids need to get some holiday shopping done too? Music Showcase and FAOPA will host Santa’s Workshop on Saturday, December 7 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., offering food, games, prizes, ‘snowball’ fights, ‘ice skating’, crafts and more. Your children will make and wrap five gifts to give to loved ones. There will be a ‘Best Christmas PJ’s’ contest. The movie Arthur Christmas will also be shown.

The cost is $20 per child enrolled in a program or lesson and $25 for a child not enrolled. Call 490-3787 or visit FAOPA.org for more information or to sign up.

Music Showcase is located at 402 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. For more information, call 685-5998 or visit MusicShowcaseOnline.com and FAOPA.org.