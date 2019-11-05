Find Time To Relax Over The Holidays Or Give The Gift Of Relaxation

BLU Indigo Spa has a warm, therapeutic atmosphere designed to enhance your relaxation and comfort. Let our expert staff take you on a journey to establishing a new and revitalized you. Let them help you put your best self forward.

Help yourself gear up for the holidays with a relaxing massage or look your best at holiday events with a facial. Other services include nails and waxing. Walk-Ins are welcome and hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Wednesday to Saturday from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

A great gift idea to help your friends and family de-stress during or after the holidays is the gift of a massage or facials. Gift cards are available and good for all services offered.

BLU Indigo is located at 3939 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. Call 651-3258 and visit BluIndigoSpa.com.

Gifting Music Lessons At Music Showcase Can Create A Lifelong Passion

Music is the international language that is understood and enjoyed by all. Share your love of music by offering voice or instrument lessons to your favorite student.

Instrument rentals start at $10 (if you don’t want to make a purchase). If you sign up online, the instrument will be delivered to your school. The gift of music lessons to let your child try a new instrument is something that can last a lifetime.

All of your music needs can be found at Music Showcase, which offers competitive pricing on sheet music and books. There is an inhouse repair shop, and private and group lessons are offered.

Is your child interested in musical theatre, acting or maybe photography? Sign them up at the Florida Academy of Performing Arts at Music Showcase.

Music Showcase is located at 402 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. For more information, call 685-5998 or visit MusicShowcaseOnline.com and FAOPA.org.

Water Filter Warehouse Offers Unique Gift Ideas

The team at the Water Filter Warehouse feels that there is nothing like celebrating the holidays with clean water and a whole house water system. This is a unique gift for someone. It offers Salt Free Water Systems & Wholesale Water Filters, Filtered Water Pitcher or Water Filter Bottles.

Stop by the showroom, which is located at 3110 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. You can also call 844-420-8326 (H2O-TEAM) or visit TheWaterFilterWarehouse.com.