Holiday Gift Ideas From Pinch A Penny Include Big Green Egg

Owners Larry and Kathy Rugledge say their favorite items to gift for the holiday season are the Big Green Egg and all its accessories. This complete outdoor cooking system is the only outdoor cooker you will ever need.

It is the most versatile cooking device ever. It’s a grill, an oven and a smoker. You can cook anything from a turkey to baking a cake. It would make a great gift or a great personal purchase so that you can cook up an amazing holiday dinner.

Pinch A Penny FishHawk has a great selection of pool supplies, since pool season never really ends in Florida. Purchase gift certificates as holiday gifts.

Pinch A Penny is holding a sale from Thursday to Sunday, November 14-17. All Big Green Eggs and accessories will be 10 percent off.

Hours are Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The FishHawk Pinch A Penny located at 16715 FishHawk Blvd. in the Winn-Dixie Plaza in Lithia. Call 655-3700.

Edible Arrangements Is A Sweet Idea

There’s nothing sweeter for the holidays than an arrangement of delicious sweet fruit or chocolate dipped fruit gift boxes. It’s the perfect gift to give your holiday host or to send to someone out of state.

There are two locations locally to serve you: Edible Arrangements in Valrico at 3455 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., call 571-7200, and Edible Arrangements in Riverview at 10273 Big Bend Rd., call 672-6111. Visit www.ediblearrangements.com.

A Gift Of Relaxation At Your Doorstep

Daniella’s Mobile Massage offers deep tissue, neuromuscular, prenatal and sports massage. Daniella, who is a licensed massage therapist with 17 years of experience, offers convenient mobile massage with flexible scheduling. With a background in physical therapy, she offers stress relief through therapeutic massage in the convenience of your home.

She recommends that a gift certificate would be the perfect gift for anyone on your list.

To schedule your de-stress holiday appointment or to get information on gift certificates, please call 323-4901 or email dveten@gmail.com. Visit Daniella’s Mobile Massage on Facebook.