This holiday season, whether you are planning to surprise your significant other with an engagement ring or just would like a custom piece of jewelry to give as a gift to your special someone, McAuley Fine Jewelry is a gem in the community. Owner Ed McAuley, who has been in the business for many years, and the outstanding staff, many of which have been in the jewelry business for decades, will help you find the perfect piece that will enchant the bearer of your gift.

McAuley spent a decade as assistant manager at Martin Jewelers prior to opening McAuley’s Fine Jewelry. When Martins Jewelers closed, he took over becoming the owner and changing the name, but he kept all of the skilled staff.

His journey to the jewelry trade wound through other professions.

“I’ve sold things from insurance to appliances, but was miserable because these were things customers had to buy,” said McAuley.

McAuley’s is a one-stop shop for all of your jewelry wants and needs. Custom designs are a specialty at McAuley’s, but previously loved (consignment) jewelry is also sold. Watch and jewelry repairs are done on-site by experienced staff members. McAuley’s will also purchase gold from you.

Find it on Facebook at McAuley Fine Jewelry and enter its random drawing each month for a chance to win a featured piece of jewelry. Gladys Zenquis recommended McAuley Fine Jewelry on Facebook.

“We only have them take care of our jewelry. Not only the great customer service and communication, but also how they treat every piece of jewelry like if it was their own. If you’re going to be needing something fixed or even cleaned…this is the place to come,” she commented.

Hours are Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Visit McAuley Fine Jewelry at 664 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. You can reach them at 689-8124. Visit www.mcauleyfinejewelry.com.