Do you enjoy cooking and barbecuing? If so, this holiday season is time for a new tradition.

FishHawk Pinch A Penny owners Larry and Kathy Rutledge said that their favorite items to gift for the holiday season are the Big Green Egg and all its accessories. The Big Green Egg is a complete outdoor cooking system; the only outdoor cooker you will ever need. It is the most versatile cooking device ever, being a grill, an oven and a smoker. You can cook your turkey and bake the cake in it.

Blending ancient traditions and modern technology, it is strong and durable and provides better heat insulation than any other outdoor cooker on the market.

The Big Green Egg stands alone as the most versatile barbecue and outdoor cooking product on the market. You can make everything from pizza to ribs, or holiday dinners and desserts. Whatever you choose, it will exceed all your expectations for culinary perfection. It is an invaluable culinary tool for restaurant chefs.

The Big Green Eggs come in many sizes, from extra large down to the MiniMax, which comes with an easy-to-grip carrier, so it is perfect as a tableside cooker at your outdoor party or a traveling EGG for motor homes or tailgating.

Since pool season never really ends in Florida, it is also a great time to consider pool items or gift certificates for pool services as holiday gifts. Consider a nice basket of pool supplies for your gift recipients who own pools. Pinch A Penny FishHawk has the best selection of supplies, including liquid chlorine, tablets, pumps, filters and more. You can count on personal service from the Rutledge family.

Don’t miss Pinch A Penny’s sale from Thursday to Sunday, November 14-17. All Big Green Eggs and accessories will be 10 percent off.

Stop by to get some great ideas. Hours are Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The FishHawk Pinch A Penny is located at 16715 FishHawk Blvd. in the Winn-Dixie plaza in Lithia. Call 655-3700.