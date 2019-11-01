Your favorite Thanksgiving Day tradition is back. Join in on Thursday, November 28 for the 2019 Waterset 5K Turkey Trot. Participants will receive a medal and a T-shirt, and there will be awards for Overall Male and Female, Masters, Grand Masters and the top three finishers in each age group.

In addition to the chip timed 5K, there will also be a Kids’ Fun Run with half-mile and one-mile options.

“One of our favorite Thanksgiving Day traditions is the Turkey Trot. My daughter and I love running it because it’s a great way to begin the celebration with friends and neighbors. Luckily, living in a community like Waterset allows us to celebrate and run in our own backyard,” said Waterset resident Danielle O’Neil.

The Waterset 5K Turkey Trot is open to both runners and walkers. This family-friendly event is a great way to kick off your Thanksgiving Day celebrations, along with helping your community. All proceeds from the Turkey Trot will go to Inez Doby Elementary, Eisenhower Middle School and East Bay High School.

“We’re so pleased to host an event that not only raises money for three area schools but has become a fun SouthShore tradition that people look forward to each year. We love seeing families and neighbors gather on Thanksgiving morning to either participate in the Waterset 5K Turkey Trot or cheer their friends on. Over the last three years, we are so proud that our community has donated a total of $57,000 to the schools as a result of the Turkey Trot,” said Lynda McMorrow, marketing manager for Waterset.

Check-in and packet pickup for the race will begin on November 28 at 7 a.m., and the 5K will start at 8 a.m., followed by the Kids’ Fun Run at 9 a.m. There will be a pre-race packet pickup on Wednesday, November 27 from 3-7 p.m. at The Landing Club & Café, located at 7012 Sail View Ln.

The race will start at The Lakeside Park at 7250 Parkshore Dr. in Apollo Beach. For more information and to register, visit Watersetfl.com or visit facebook.com/waterset. For more information, call 235-0154.