Benjamin and Nicholas Sherwin may not have graduated high school yet, but they are already accomplished members of society who are working to improve their community.

The twins are currently seniors in Strawberry Crest High School’s International Baccalaureate program. They are both very accomplished academically and have used their free time to pursue advanced interests.

They have both been selected for and completed the High School Internship Program in Integrated Mathematical Oncology at Moffitt Cancer Center. Nick was selected in the summer of 2018, and Ben was selected in the summer of 2019. This is an eight-week-long program that has an extremely competitive application process. It prepares interns for interdisciplinary cancer research.

Every student in the internship is assigned an individual research project appropriate for his or her interests and abilities. Ben’s research project will be published in bioRxiv soon, and it is about analyzing phenotypic properties of bladder cancer using ODE models.

Last summer, Nick was chosen for the Bank of America Student Leaders program. He was one of four Tampa Bay Area students participating, and he was selected for his active work in the community.

“Nick knew this was an extremely difficult [program] to get into, but my boys will stop at nothing to learn and participate in community programs,” said Tracy Sherwin, the twins’ proud mother.

Nick and Ben have already found a great way to combine their passion for medicine with their business knowledge and leadership skills. They created a nonprofit organization called Patch Up Pediatrics, which provides first aid kits to schools in Hillsborough County. The organization recently presented 50 first aid kits with additional supplies to Dover Elementary.

The Sherwin brothers have positively impacted their community and have a bright future ahead of them.

“They are not your typical teenagers, and for that we are grateful,” said Tracy.

To learn more about Moffitt’s internship program, visit moffitt.org. For the Bank of America program, visit www.bankofamerica.com.

To keep up with the latest activities of Patch Up Pediatrics, visit the website at www.patchuppediatrics.org.