Each year, the Hillsborough County Fair celebrates the talents of county residents who love to take photographs with the Annual Photography and Photography/Mixed Media Competition. Photographers enter their photographs into the competition. They are then judged. The photographs are then put on display and viewed by thousands who attend the Hillsborough County Fair each year.

This year’s competition was judged by two local photographers, Dr. Sandhu, a local veterinarian, and Steve Meador, a real estate broker. Dr. Sandhu uses his spare time to organize workshops to teach photography to beginners. Meador has been a photo enthusiast for several years.

Brenda Anderson is the Chairperson for the Annual Photography and Photography/Mixed Media Competition.

Anderson said, “We had 46 exhibitors enter 95 photographs including mixed media pieces.”

Anderson added, “The judges both agreed that this year’s show was one of quality. It is a nice show with a lot of exceptional photographs.”

The Best of Show winner in the Adult Division went to Lynn Biddlecomb of Temple Terrace and her striking Costa Rican Tree Frog. The Best of Show winner for the Youth Division went to Benjamin Privett of Wesley Chapel and his “Happy Shell.” In the Photography/Mixed Media category, the Best of Show was awarded to Carrie Johnson.

Other winners included Joe Sclafani who took first place in the Adult Division. Sclafani also took first place in the black and white digital category. First place in the Photography/Mixed Media category went to Lynn Biddlecombe.

For the Youth Division, first place for secondary went to Aaron Thompson. First place in middle went to Meera Nair, and first place in elementary was awarded to Isabelle Muir.

Anderson said, “I was very proud of the adult entries. We would always like to see more entries from elementary and middle school students. I was happy to see all of the black and white entries. I am thrilled to have four entries in the Photography/Mixed Media section.”

Anderson added, “Thank you to those who have entered photos previously and came back this year. I also want to welcome all of the new entries. I hope to see all of these photographers and many more enter next year’s competition.”

For more information, visit www.hillsboroughcountyfair.com.