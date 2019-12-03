Visit Santa In Bloomingdale On December 9

The Bloomingdale Homeowners Association is hosting its 33rd year with Santa on Sunday, December 8 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at The Village Early Learning Center on 3741 Canoga Park. Dr. in Brandon. There will be crafts and a balloon artist for the kids. Bring the kids and pets to meet Santa, along with a camera to take pictures.

The event is free, but a food donation is requested, which will go to Wholesome Community Ministries in Wimauma. The ministry helps migrant families, many with small children. With the monetary donations, rice will be bought in bulk.

It is a fun, low-key event where parents can bring kids that would not enjoy the loud mall environment.

Plant City Community Chorale Plans Joyful Noise Holiday Concert

The Plant City Community Chorale will present its annual holiday concert, Joyful Noise, on Saturday, December 7 at 7:30 p.m. The concert, which is sponsored by Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, will be performed at First United Methodist Church at 303 N. Evers St. in Plant City.

The PCC Chorale will be joined by the Florida Southern Girls Chorus, an auditioned chorus for young women in grades 6-12 out of Lakeland and the surrounding Polk County. Both choirs, under the direction of Claudia Bolano Becerra, will perform holiday favorites such as Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, Oh Holy Night and Deck the Halls.

Tickets are available at www.pccchorale.org, from any Chorale member or by calling 965-7213. Tickets may also be purchased at the Walden Lake Car Wash. Advance tickets are $12. Tickets at the door are $15 for adults and $10 for children under 12 and any student with a student ID.

Congregation Beth Shalom Holds Services And Monthly Torah Study Group Meets

Shabbat services are held on Friday evenings at 7:30 p.m. Oneg, nosh and mingle follow. All are welcome. All services will stream live and afterwards on its Facebook page: Congregation Beth Shalom of Brandon.

Taste of Tanakh is a monthly Torah study group. It will discuss the current Torah portion on Saturday, December 7 from 10 a.m.-12 Noon. Members and nonmembers are welcome. A light nosh will be served.

Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon. Call 681-6547 for more information.

Bicycle Donations Sought By Bikes For Christ

Bikes For Christ is ramping up for the holiday season. The nonprofit provides bicycles to those in need, but there is always a greater demand this time of year, and funds have been depleted.

While there are a lot of other organizations that gift bicycles away only on Christmas, Bikes For Christ provides them to about 50 organizations in the Tampa Bay area all year long.

Started in March 2016, Bikes For Christ has grown into the premier provider of transportation for the homeless and needy. The work takes them into parts of four counties to help partner agencies who are working directly with clients in need.

Last year, not only did it gift bikes in the Bay area, it also transported approximately 80 bikes to the Panhandle to help ’Salvage Santa’ and those affected by Hurricane Michael. Bikes were also distributed in both Guatemala and Haiti this year.

For many low-income families, a bicycle can be a lifeline, providing access to work, school and community resources that would otherwise be inaccessible. To donate, please visit www.bikes4christ.com/donations.

Brandon Christian Women’s Connection To Hold Winter Wonderland Luncheon

The Brandon Christian Women’s Connection is celebrating Christmas with a Winter Wonderland at its luncheon on Tuesday, December 10 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

The monthly luncheon is now held at Buckhorn Springs Country Club, located at 2721 S. Miller Rd. in Valrico.

There will be raffles, door prizes, Christmas music and more surprises. This is a nondenominational luncheon and all ladies are welcome.

There is no membership required. The cost for lunch is $15. First-time guests pay $10. Please call Lillie at 740-0098 for a reservation or for more information.

Kids Day Out At Campo Y

During the holidays, bring your kids to the Campo Y for an enriching experience while you are at work or out and about. Kids will enjoy team building games, arts and crafts, STEM, high and low energy games and making new friends.

The dates are Monday, December 23; Thursday-Friday, December 26-27; and Monday, December 30 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The cost for members is $35 per day per child. Nonmembers pay $50 per day per child.

Campo Y is located at 3414 Culbreath Rd. in Valrico. For more information, contact Alison Gartner at alison.gartner@tampaymca.org or call 684-1371.

Matilda The Musical At Music Showcase

Tickets are available for Matilda The Musical. Performances will take place at Music Showcase, 402 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon on Friday and Saturday, December 13 and 14 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 15 at 2 p.m.

Tickets cost $10 and are available at FAOPA.org. Call 490-2787 for more information.