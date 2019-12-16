Local resident Douglas Steinbarger is the featured artist at Center Place Fine Arts and Civic Association during the months of November and December. His collection is on exhibit through Thursday, December 19 and can be viewed during Center Place’s normal operating hours. Center Place is located at 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon.

Steinbarger’s exhibit consists of 61 paintings. The exhibit is located within the lobby of Center Place and inside the Mook Gallery. The exhibit is beautifully curated and was hung by a committee from the Brandon League of Fine Arts. This committee hangs all of the exhibits at Center Place and has been doing so for many years.

You will be mesmerized by the beauty of Steinbarger’s exhibit. Steinbarger chose to use several mediums in this exhibit. They include oil on canvas, a two-part pastel on sandpaper, pastel on sandpaper, pen and ink, pen and ink on illustration board and triptych pastel on sandpaper.

The paintings are in various sizes and are all wonderfully custom framed. The theme of the exhibit is “Florida Flatlands.” For this exhibit, Steinbarger visited and explored the central Florida flatlands from Tampa Bay to the Kissimmee River Basin.

Steinbarger said in his artist’s statement, “An artist’s output generally encompasses a four to six-year period.”

Steinbarger added, “The seasons make some differences, weather changes, colorations and the time of day deepen the shade and shadow. Occasionally, some wildlife enters a scene and often the colorful birds and butterflies of the area add to the artwork.”

In the exhibit, Steinbarger added some northern influences by way of the use of autumn colors and bare trees which reflect a winter feel. Carole Stanton, executive director of Center Place, said, “This is a beautiful exhibit. It is very lifelike, and I just love the colors.”

Center Place has offered the Mook Gallery as a place for artists who are residents of the Tampa Bay area to exhibit their artwork for many years. Artists who are interested in an exhibition must submit a digital application with images of the works they wish to exhibit. A committee from Center Place reviews all submissions and makes a determination of whether to accept.

Currently, exhibits are booked out close to one year from now.

If you are an artist and would like to be considered, please contact Center Place at 685-8888.