The Plant City Photo Archives and History Center’s current exhibit is called Salute to Veterans. This is the 15th annual anniversary of this exhibit and it can be viewed now through Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Plant City Photo Archives and History Center located at 106 S. Evers St. in historic downtown Plant City.

Gilbert Gott, Plant City Photo Archives and History Center executive director, said, “Veterans Day lasts for just one day, but the 15th anniversary Salute to Veterans exhibit will continue through the holidays.”

The exhibit consists of over 760 photographs of area veterans. This year, the format of the exhibit has changed. Visitors to the Plant City Photo Archives and History Center will be able to view the display of hundreds of photographs on a new 65-inch screen. The photographs will be shown as a continuous slide show.

In addition, visitors can view individual 8” x 10” photographs of veterans, which will be on display in several binders available in the gallery. Further, an additional TV screen will run documentaries. There will be numerous enlargements and banners also on display in the exhibit gallery.

Gott said, “The change was partially due to the continually growing veterans’ collection, which is now too large to fit in the exhibit space available. Additional veterans’ photos are always welcome and will be added to the collection.”

The Salute to Veterans exhibit began in 2005. It was initiated in recognition of the 60th year since the end of World War II. The exhibit was created with the assistance of Betty Barker Watkins, who had accumulated over 400 photographs and stories from veterans and their families residing in Plant City.

Veterans who wish to have their photographs added to the digital collection may bring them to the Plant City Photo Archives and History Center during regular business hours.

The Plant City Photo Archives and History Center is a not-for-profit history organization dedicated to the preservation of the history and heritage of the greater Plant City community. It is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For additional information, please call 754-1578 or email gil@plantcityphotoarchives.org. You can also visit www.plantcityphotoarchives.org.