Hillsborough County, Fla. (Dec. 18, 2019) – Hillsborough County cold weather shelters will open tonight, Wednesday, December 18, for the homeless and for those who live in homes without adequate heat. The National Weather Service expects local temperatures to dip to or below 40 degrees with a wind chill in Hillsborough County on Wednesday night.

This will be the first cold weather shelter activation of the season. Last winter, hundreds of residents found shelters on cold nights across the County.

Individuals, including pet owners, who need transportation to a cold weather shelter should call the Hillsborough County Sunshine Line to arrange a ride at (813) 272-7272 from 4 p.m. until capacity is reached or until 7 p.m., whichever occurs first. Officials recommend calling for a ride only if you are stranded in the cold weather or live in a home without adequate heat and are physically unable to get to a shelter.

Hillsborough County partners with the following organizations to provide cold weather shelters:

Hyde Park United Methodist Church at 500 W. Platt St. in Tampa.

Opens at 6:30 p.m. for adults.

Phone: (813) 347-8333.

Media interviews are available at this location only.

Amazing Love Ministries at 3304 E. Columbus Dr. in Tampa.

Opens at 6 p.m. for adults.

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope at 6321 U.S. 301 S. in Riverview.

Opens at 6 p.m. for adults.

Phone: (813) 716-3996.

Jackson Springs Recreation Center at 8620 Jackson Springs Rd. in Town ‘N Country.

Opens at 6 p.m. for adults and their pets.

Phone: (813) 554-5004.

Salvation Army at 1514 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa.

Opens at 6 p.m. for adults.

After-hours phone: (813) 226-0055.

Wimauma Senior Center at 5714 North St. in Wimauma.

Opens at 6 p.m. for adults.

Phone: (813) 671-7672.

Metropolitan Ministries at 2106 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa.

This location is where families go for motel vouchers before 5 p.m.

After-hours phone: (813) 209-1077.

A limited quantity of pet supplies will be available at the pet-friendly shelter. All pets must be leashed, and pet owners are strongly encouraged to bring their own crates, food, blankets and any medication for their pets.

If an organization is interested in hosting a cold weather shelter or volunteering at a shelter this season, please contact Julie Watkinson, community relations coordinator, at (813) 276-2677 for more information.

All cold weather shelters are also accepting donations, such as hats, gloves, scarves, socks, disinfectant wipes and spray, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, disposable cups, coffee, creamer, paper plates, paper towels, plastic utensils, sugar, bottled water and breakfast/protein bars.

For more information, visit HCFLGov.net/StaySafe.