By Nikole Segale

Durant High School has been named the host of the regional championship competition for the Winter Guard International (WGI) organization in 2020. The ‘Durant Color Guard Regional’ will bring together guards from throughout the Southeast United States.

Each group will compete for a chance to perform in the WGI World Championships, scheduled for April 2020 in Dayton, Ohio. The Durant High School event is expected to draw more than 1,000 performers, as well as spectators and family members, to the area for the weekend.

It is scheduled for Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Durant High School.

WGI Sport of the Arts is the world’s premier organization producing indoor color guard, percussion and wind ensemble competitions. It is called the Sport of the Arts because it brings music to life through performance in a competitive format. The 2019 season included more than 40,000 participants at the regional level and more than 12,000 participants at the world championships.

“It’s a great honor for us to host this regional competition,” said Bruce Herrmann, Durant High School band program director. “We always appreciate the chance to show off the Plant City and Brandon area, and our guard will be in top form and ready to compete with the best in the area—and then the world.”

“WGI Sport of the Arts continues to be a catalyst for extracurricular activity in most high schools with more than 100,000 dedicated students wanting to participate in the marching arts in local, national and international events,” said WGI Executive Director Ron Nankervis. “From a humble beginning 42 years ago with 34 groups, WGI has grown to now see more than 1,500 groups participating in 2019.”

The Durant High School Band Boosters is a nonprofit organization that exists to support the band, orchestra and color guard programs at Durant High School. Learn more at www.durantmusic.com or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/duranthsmusic. For information on how to donate or help sponsor the event, contact dmbfundraiser@gmail.com.

Durant High School is located at 4748 Cougar Path in Plant City.