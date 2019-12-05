Bloomingdale High School’s media center was filled with excitement on National Signing Day on November 13 as four student-athletes signed their National Letters of Intent to play in college.

Two members of the Bulls baseball team, Brock Wilken and Khalil Mason, signed letters. Wilken signed with Wake Forest University in North Carolina. Last season, Wilken had one of the best individual seasons in Bloomingdale and Hillsborough County baseball history.

The catcher hit a school-record and Hillsborough County-leading 12 home runs while batting .468 with 26 RBIs and 37 hits in 79 at bats in just 25 games. He was selected as the 813Preps.com Hitter of the Year and was selected into the Tampa Bay Times’ all-Tampa Bay baseball First Team.

“It means a lot for not only me but also my family because we’ve been waiting for this day since I was 8 or 9 years old when I started playing baseball,” said Wilken. “It’s a dream come true honestly.”

Wilken right now plans on majoring in criminology with a minor in psychology. Wilken will have a tough decision to make if he gets selected in next year’s MLB draft if he wants to start his pro career or put it on hold to play in college.

Catcher Khalil Mason signed with Lancaster Bible College in Pennsylvania.

“To me it really just shows that hard work does pay off,” said Mason. “I might not have played every single varsity inning all four years I’ve been here, but to be able to move on, even though it’s D-III, it’s still a college and a lot of people aren’t able to do that.”

Mason has been on varsity for all four years and he will get playing time at catcher this coming high school season. He plans on majoring in criminal justice.

Two-star athlete Kailey Harrigan signed to play softball at Jacksonville University. Harrigan is considered one of the best softball players in the state by area coaches. Last season, she set the record for most home runs in a season by a Bloomingdale player with eight while playing her home games at one of the bigger fields in the county and also playing the physically demanding catcher position.

Her team won the district title for the first time since 2004. She was named to the First Team All-Western Conference, batting .466 with 28 RBIs and 34 hits while throwing out half of the baserunners that attempted to steal on her. She plays goalie for the soccer team as well.

“It’s been a childhood dream to be able to play college softball and the fact that it’s actually happening is surreal,” said Harrigan.

She plans on majoring in nursing.

Eleanor Kosky was a huge reason for the success of the volleyball team winning districts this past season. She signed with Maryville University in Missouri. The middle hitter recorded 113 kills, averaging 1.6 kills per set with a 42.6 kill percentage while hitting a .223.

“It means a lot that all my hard work and the long days and everyone’s support paid off in the end,” said Kosky.

She is undecided on her major as of right now. Her goals for college volleyball are to help out where she is needed and to make an impact on and off the court.

On November 15, Bloomingdale girls basketball player Erin Leigh became the first lady Bull in the last 10 years to sign. She signed with Rollins College in Orlando. The team captain led the team in points each game last season with 13.7 while also averaging 7.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists each game.

“I’m just so happy,” said Leigh. “I didn’t think I was going to play college basketball because I didn’t have any offers up until the beginning of the school year, so I’m just really excited.”

She will major in cybersecurity. Leigh’s goals for the coming high school season are to reach 1,000 career points and win a district championship.

If your school has a signing day scheduled or a press release to send, email nnahas@ospreyobserver.com.