Kids Day Out At Campo Y

During the holidays, bring your kids to the Campo Y for an enriching experience while you are at work or out and about. Kids will enjoy team building games, arts and crafts, STEM, high and low energy games and making new friends.

The dates are Monday, Thursday and Friday, December 23, 26 and 27 and Monday, December 30 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The cost for members is $35 per day per child. Nonmembers pay $50 per day per child.

Campo Y is located at 3414 Culbreath Rd. in Valrico. For more information, contact Alison Gartner at Alison.gartner@tampaymca.org or call 684-1371.

Christian Women’s Connection Celebrates New Year At Luncheon

Brandon Christian Women’s Connection invites you to celebrate the New Year at the ‘Happy 2020 – One Tank Trips to take in the New Year’ luncheon at its new venue, Buckhorn Springs Country Club, on 272 1 South Miller Rd. in Valrico on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

The cost is $15. First-time guests pay $10. No membership is required to this informal nondenominational luncheon with music and an inspirational speaker. As space is limited, a reservation is requested. Please call Lillie at 740-0098.

Upcoming Events At Congregation Beth Shalom

Chanukah Celebration – Sunday, December 22 at 2 p.m.

Congregation Beth Shalom will offer a Chanukah Celebration at Park Square in the FishHawk community at 16132 Churchview Dr. in Lithia. A large Chanukah menorah will be lit and there will be storytelling by Rabbi Bryan. There will be games and gifts for children.

This event is free and open to the public. Water, jelly-filled donuts and potato pancakes with applesauce will be available for a nominal charge. Attendees are encouraged to bring canned goods to donate to the Congregation Beth Shalom Food Bank.

Let’s Chat: Not Your Religious School’s Chanukah Story – Sunday, December 29 at 3 p.m.

Very rarely do we talk about the violent guerilla campaign led by the Maccabees and later violent zealotry recorded in the Book of Maccabees by the historian Josephus.

Learn about this Chanukah story and talk about how we feel about and respond to the more violent moments in Jewish history. Was violence justified? How would we have responded or acted at the time? Should we celebrate violent acts?

Jews and Justice Movements – Sunday, January 19 at 3 p.m.

Explore Jews and Justice Movements, in honor of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend. Many know about legacy of Abraham Joshua Heschel and other Jews during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. What about other Jews at the time? What about Jews and justice movements today?

Join in for a nonpartisan discussion about how Jews related and related to various justice movements. Are we a part of them? Are we against them? How do we decide when to speak out and when to stay silent?

Taste of Tanakh – Saturday, January 4 at 10 a.m.-12 Noon.

The monthly Torah study group will discuss the current Torah portion. Members and nonmembers are welcome. A light nosh will be served. Sabbath services are Fridays at 7:30 p.m. Oneg, nosh and mingle follows. All welcome.

On Friday, December 27, all are invited to bring and light their Chanukah menorahs. Choir members will be lifting their voices Shabbat on January 17, 2020.

Book Discussion – Monday, January 20 at 6 p.m.

The book club Page Turners will meet and discuss On Division by Goldie Goldbloom. This recent novel is set amid the Hasidic community in contemporary Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood.

At 57, Surie Eckstein is the mother of 10 children, a grandmother to 32 and is about to become a great-grandmother for the first time. Then she discovers that she is pregnant—with twins. Surie is ashamed to reveal her pregnancy, lest she be judged for maintaining a sexual relationship with her husband long past customary childbearing age; she feels she can’t even reveal her secret to her husband.

Piqued your interest? Read the book and join in for a lively discussion. A light dinner is provided, and nonmembers are welcome.

Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon. For more information, call 681-6547.