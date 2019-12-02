Take a seat and travel back into the storyline of the famous Nutcracker as it will be performed by Dancing for Donations for the first time at Riverview High School on Saturday, December 21 at 3 p.m. Nearly 40 dancers of all abilities between the ages of 3 to 12 will be participating.

Tickets cost $8 prior to it or $10 during the week of it. Those interested in attending can purchase tickets through https://27007.recitalticketing.com/r/?tid= 584&sid=0&message=.

President and Director of Dancing for Donations Sara Battaglia mentioned how this all came into fruition.

“We put on a smaller Christmas performance every December and thought it would be appropriate for the dancers to be exposed to the Nutcracker,” Battaglia said. “To add, as a child I always performed in it as well.”

The Dancing for Donations performers will be placing their own spin to the traditional Nutcracker as it will remain inclusive. Battaglia and another teacher are assisting with the choreography, which includes acro dancing. Some of the costumes for this recital were donated by Traveling Tutus.

Dancing for Donations partners with Traveling Tutus and donates to them monthly. With this partnership, Dancing for Donations can provide assistance to Traveling Tutus in regards to assuring that its exact mission of the love of dance and spread of joy become available for individuals around the world.

Battaglia said that the recital is open to the public and is seeking community support through volunteers, sponsors and more. Anyone who would like to assist should send an email to dance4donations@gmail.com.

“Overall, I am excited for our dancers as they get to perform the Nutcracker,” Battaglia said.

Individuals who cannot attend will get another chance to watch a smaller version of the Nutcracker on December 23 at 2 p.m. at The Bridges Assisted Living Community at 11202 Dewhurst Dr. in Riverview.

For more information, visit https://www.dancing4donations.org. Check out its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/dancingfordonations/.

Dancing for Donations is located at 1076 E. Brandon Blvd. #101 in Brandon and is open Monday through Friday from 3-7:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 9:45-11:30 a.m.