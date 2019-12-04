Bloomingdale 5K To Be Held January 18

The third annual Running of the Bulls 5K will be held on Saturday, January 18. The 5K starts at 8 a.m. at Bloomingdale High School.

Runners and walkers are welcome to participate in the 5K. The race supports Bloomingdale High School students and all of the proceeds go directly to the Bloomingdale band and Bloomingdale athletic teams.

The 5K is chip-timed by Fitniche Events. Participants will receive a Dri-FIT shirt and 5K finishers will earn a medal.

Registration is $30.Register at https://fitniche.com/event/running-of-the-bulls-5k/. Find updates about the 5K on the Running of the Bulls 5K Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bloomingdalebulls5k/.

Local Athletes Competed In 2019 Special Olympic Tennis Championship

Tennis For Fun athletes from the Brandon area recently competed in the 2019 Special Olympics North America Tennis Championship held at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina in October. There were 148 Special Olympic athletes from 11 states and Costa Rica competing in skills, singles, doubles and unified doubles.

Bryan and Ryan Fisher, who have trained at Tennis For Fun at Brandon Sports and Aquatic Center since 2002, competed in the highest level of singles and won all of their matches, receiving gold medals.

Rodney Young has trained at Tennis For Fun at Brandon Sports and Aquatic Center since 2012. He competed in red ball singles, winning all his matches and receiving a gold medal. Young was awarded the ‘Sportsmanship Award’ given to the athlete who most exemplifies the ideals of outstanding sportsmanship on the court with ethical behavior, fair play and integrity.

Bennett Hubbard trains at Tennis For Fun FishHawk and competed in individual tennis skills, earning a silver medal.

Tennis For Fun is a free tennis clinic for special needs athletes. The program began in 2000. The athletes compete in Special Olympic competitions. The program is run entirely by volunteers.

Tennis For Fun has four locations in Hillsborough County. Volunteers are needed; no tennis experience is necessary, just the desire to help others and have fun. For more information, call Judy at 417-3751 or visit tennisforfun.org.

The Nutcracker Ballet

Theatre Arts and Dance Alliance, in collaboration with Tampa Bay Dance Theatre, announced its annual presentation of The Nutcracker, featuring a cast of 100 aspiring dancers and actors, including some of our favorite educators from area schools like Bevis Elementary, FishHawk Creek Elementary and Newsome High School.

Two matinee performances will be held on Saturday, December 21 and Sunday, December 22 at Howard W. Blake High School at 3 p.m. Pre-sale ticket prices are $12 for students and seniors, $15 for adults and $25 for premium seating.

Tickets may be purchased at the TADA office, online or at the door on the day of the performance. Tickets purchased at the door will be general admission for $20 and premium seating for $30. A group discount are available for 15 or more people. All other tickets are available through your favorite performers.

For more information or tickets, visit www.tadance.com or call 571-0901.