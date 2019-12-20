Senior Community Choir Begins In January

A new senior community choir in Riverview is seeking singers of all levels of singing experience. ‘Joyful Voices’ will hold rehearsals every Monday from 1:30-2:30 p.m. beginning on Monday, January 27. This senior community choir was created for older adults who have a love of music and a desire to sing.

“Singing has a way of lifting spirits and stimulating memories,” stated the choir’s music director, Janet Formato.

The idea for the senior community choir came as a result of a number of residents at The Bridges who love to sing. Executive Director Donna Steiermann is excited about the choir.

“In addition to a number of our residents, many seniors from the Greater Brandon/Riverview community will be joining us. We especially welcome those with mild cognitive impairment,” explained Steiermann.

Studies have proven that singing with others provides benefits such as managing stress, alleviating pain, increasing happiness and establishing friendships.

Sixty-minute rehearsals will be held at the Cambridge Clubhouse at The Bridges, located at 11202 Dewhurst Dr. in Riverview. A spring performance will be held in April 2020. For additional information and to reserve your spot, please call 413-8900.

Overcrowded Pet Shelter Prompts ‘Home Before The Holidays’ Special

The kennels are overflowing at the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center, where the PRC has halved adoption fees in an attempt to get dogs and cats “Home Before the Holidays.”

The kennel was at 106 percent capacity for dogs and 94 percent for cats as of this morning. The half-off special lasts until Tuesday, December 31. All dogs and cats are microchipped, vaccinated, registered and spayed or neutered.

PRC officials also are inviting residents to take the #FosterExpressChallenge and foster a dog for as little as two hours up to two weeks—enough time to take a dog on a field trip or give them a full holiday break. Short-term fostering can be a great way for adoptable dogs to get a much-needed respite from life in the shelter, and the additional exposure could help them find a forever home.

The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center on 440 N. Falkenburg Rd. is the only open-admissions shelter in Hillsborough County, meaning the shelter accepts all dogs and cats regardless of breed, size or medical condition. The shelter is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. Dogs and cats available for adoption are also viewable at www.hillsboroughcounty.org/en/residents/animals-and-pets/pet-adoption.

2020 Florida Strawberry Festival Headline Concert Lineup

There are plenty of great concerts in all genres to choose from at the 2020 Florida Strawberry Festival.

Here is the schedule. For more information, visit https://flstrawberryfestival.com.

Thursday, February 27:

10:30 a.m., Jimmy Sturr (polka/rock/country), free;

3:30 p.m., The Oakridge Boys, $25;

7:30 p.m., Rascal Flatts (country/country rock), $51.

Friday, February 28:

3:30 p.m., Tommy James & The Shondells (oldies rock & roll), $25;

7:30 p.m., Michael Ray (country), $35.

Saturday, February 29:

3:30 p.m., Roots & Boots – Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw & Collin Rave (country), $30;

7:30 p.m., An Evening with 98 Degrees (R&B/pop), $35.

Sunday, March 1:

3:30 p.m., Bobby Bones & the Raging Idiots (country/folk), $35;

7:30 p.m., Reba McEntire (country), $55.

Monday, March 2:

3:30 p.m., Neal McCoy (country), $25;

7:30 p.m., Patti LaBelle (R&B/soul), $35. Tuesday, March 3: 3:30 p.m.; Sara Evans (country), $30;

7:30 p.m., Skillet (Christian rock/alt. rock), $30.

Wednesday, March 4:

3:30 p.m., Chubby Checker & the Wildcats (rock & roll/R&B), $25;

7:30 p.m., Josh Turner (country/gospel), $35.

Thursday, March 5:

10:30 a.m., Ricky Nelson Remembered (rockabilly/pop rock), free;

3:30 p.m., Dick Fox’s Golden Boys – Frankie Avalon, Fabian, Bobby Rydell (oldies rock & roll/pop), $30;

7:30 p.m., MercyMe (Christian), $40.

Friday, March 6:

3:30 p.m., Jimmy Fortune and Dailey & Vincent (country/bluegrass/gospel), $20;

7:30 p.m., Darci Lynne & Friends LIVE (ventriloquist/country), $25.

Saturday, March 7:

3:30 p.m., Battle of the Bands Finals, Free;

7:30 p.m., Charlie Wilson (R&B/hip-hop/soul/funk), $45.

Sunday, March 8:

3:30 p.m., Eli Young Band (country), $35;

7:30 p.m., Lynyrd Skynyrd (Southern rock/blues rock/hard 70s rock), $56.