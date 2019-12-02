Christian music’s multi-artist annual outing, the Winter Jam Tour Spectacular, returns to the AMALIE Arena on January 11, 2020 at 6 p.m. This year’s headliner is the fan favorite and GRAMMY®-nominated singer-songwriter Crowder.

With recent hits such as Red Letters and All My Hope, the genre-spanning artist—who regularly appears on the Grand Ole Opry—leads a star-studded 2020 lineup featuring some of the biggest names in Christian music.

Known for its musical diversity and focus on the gospel, Winter Jam is a non-ticketed event. However, a suggested donation of $15 is accepted at the door. The concert includes a message with the acclaimed pastor, author, speaker and Passion Movement founder Louie Giglio. The renowned worshippers of Passion will also be featured.

“It’s crazy to think this is my first time speaking on Winter Jam, one of the most influential tours of the last few decades,” said Giglio. “I’m pumped and really excited to share the nights with our fam— Crowder and Passion!”

“We can’t wait to get out on Winter Jam 2020,” echoed Crowder. “There is nothing like it, and 2020 is going to be just insane! Too much goodness in one place.”

Winter Jam 2020’s lineup also showcases hip-hop recording artist and producer Andy Mineo, Dove Award-winning pop hitmakers Building 429, GRAMMY®-nominated rockers RED, Dove Award-nominated singer-songwriter Austin French and GRAMMY®-nominated Winter Jam creators and tour hosts NewSong.

Additionally, the PreJam opening set will feature 2019 New Artist of the Year, Dove Award-nominee Riley Clemmons and will introduce singer-songwriter Billy Ballenger, as well as emerging rap/hip-hop recording artist Zauntee.

“I’ve never been more excited about Winter Jam than I am for 2020,” said NewSong founding member and Winter Jam creator Eddie Carswell.

“The lineup is amazing, and the desire to see Jesus change lives remains our top priority. Bring your friends, bring your youth group—just don’t miss it.”

In addition to the tour’s popular Jam Nation membership, which allows attendees early entry among other exclusive perks, Winter Jam is introducing a limited number of Jam Nation Ultimate Access passes for 2020. This exclusive pass includes a backstage meet and greet with Crowder, premium reserved Jam Zone seating and free Jam Nation entry to any other 2020 Winter Jam date.

For more information, visit jamtour.com, amaliearena.com or call 301-2500.