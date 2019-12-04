The yearly tradition of outdoor ice skating has returned to downtown Tampa. The Winter Village, featuring the Winter Village Shops, the Winter Village Express and more will be open through Sunday, January 5, 2020.

The Winter Village and ice skating will take place in Curtis Hixon Park, which is situated along the Hillsborough River at 600 N. Ashley Dr. in downtown Tampa.

The Winter Village Shops, consisting of 10 boutiques featuring local merchants and purveyors, are creatively placed in the area, making it an attractive holiday market. The pop-up holiday shopping experience allows shoppers to get an assortment of holiday decorations and gifts.

The unique holiday market is a fun way to spend the day along Tampa’s beautiful waterfront. Treat yourself to a holiday delicacy while there at the Café at Winter Village.

If you have not yet had a chance to ride the TECO Streetcar, then you will not want to miss the Winter Village Express. You can hop on a holiday-themed streetcar at the downtown Whiting Station beginning at 3:25 p.m. and travel to Ybor City.

The one-hour roundtrip adventure features holiday sing-alongs, milk and cookies and more. The streetcar takes the trip every hour at 25 minutes past the hour. Roundtrip tickets are $10. The holiday-themed streetcar will run on select Sundays from November 24 through December 22.

This is a fun holiday activity for the whole family and something the Collins family has enjoyed for several years.

If you do not need to own skates, then rent them. You can skate for 90 minutes for just $15. Group rates are available. You can rent the rink for a private party by contacting Rachel Radawec at rradawec@tampasdowntown.com or call 221-3686.

The ice skating rink will be open Monday through Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m. On Friday, the hours are 4 to 10 p.m. On Saturday, come out anytime between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 Noon to 9 p.m.

During school breaks, the rink is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 Noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday. The rink will be open on Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Christmas Day from 4 to 10 p.m.

Hours vary for the Winter Village Shops.

For more information, please visit www.wintervillagetampa.com.