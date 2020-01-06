By Sean Crumpacker

Michelle Bass and Alicia Pollock, co-founders of A Kitten Place, were involved in the feline rescue business even before deciding to start their own 501(c)(3). Bass cited one particular foster scenario as the origin story of Bass and Pollock’s rescue.

“I was taking care of a very critical care kitten with another rescue,” Bass said. “At some point, you take them to the vet, and the rescue incurs expenses. And you know, rescues have to be cognizant of what they’re spending because they have a lot of other kittens in their care. But with this particular kitten, I knew there was something else that needed to be diagnosed. The president of that organization texted me and said, ‘No more vet visits.’ And that’s pretty much the straw that broke the camel’s back. I messaged Alicia and I said, ‘If we’re going to do this, then we’re going to do it right.’”

Thus, A Kitten Place was born. Bass stated that the rescue looks for every opportunity to save even the most vulnerable and demanding of kittens.

“If we ever have a kitten in our care, we’re gonna stay committed to them until the very end,” said Bass. Now, A Kitten Place works alongside shelters and other rescues to prevent any kittens from being put down. The rescue’s focus is neonatal kittens, which are normally euthanized by shelters due to the large amount of time and money which must be spent on their care.

“They require pretty much around-the-clock care,” Bass said. “It’s almost like having a newborn baby.”

Luckily, A Kitten Place has been largely successful in its efforts to save the kittens which are normally left behind. By preventing healthy kittens from being unreasonably put down, rehabilitating kittens with potentially debilitating injuries and rescuing kittens whose conditions were so poor that they would have died in the street, A Kitten Place has lived up to its promise to stay committed to its rescues no matter what. In one particular case, the rescue has even managed to combat an otherwise fatal feline disease.

Bass urges for those who can to step up and participate in local Trap-Neuter-Vet-Return (TNVR) programs and, more importantly, spay and neuter their pets.

“If we can make a dent in the cat overpopulation, it’s going to prevent a lot of suffering,” Bass said.

Rescues like A Kitten Place can always use extra help in the way of foster and transportation volunteers alongside donations. As the nonprofit shelter operates solely on the public’s donations, every bit of help is greatly appreciated and goes towards a good cause.

For volunteering, donation and adoption information, visit the rescue’s website at akittenplace.org. Additionally, visit the A Kitten Place Facebook page for updates on all the rescues.