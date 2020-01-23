Lindsay Huggins In Concert At Brandon First Church Of The Nazarene

The Brandon First Church of the Nazarene will present Lindsay Huggins in concert on Sunday, January 26. A meet and greet (coffee and snacks provided) will take place at 10:30 a.m. and Music and Message by Lindsay Huggins at 10:45 a.m.

The church is located at 114 Kingsway Ave. in Brandon.

Burchfield Brothers Concert At Brandon First Church Of The Nazarene

The Burchfield Brothers (burchfieldbrothers.com) will be in concert at Brandon First Church of the Nazarene on Wednesday, February 12 at 7 p.m. The concert is free and no ticket or reservation is needed.

Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. All are welcome. To RSVP (appreciated, but not required) for dinner, visit the events calendar at www.facebook.com/Brandon1stChurchoftheNazarene.

Local Nonprofit Asks Local Community To Support Diaper Drive

Choices, formerly known as the LifeCare Network, is asking the community to help with its January Diaper Drive. The nonprofit seeks to protect the sanctity of life by promoting biblical sexuality and educating new parents.

Choices centers also offer a variety of support for expecting mothers and new parents. From pregnancy tests to assistance after the birth, the ministry educates as it provides physical, emotional and spiritual support.

The collection of diapers and wipes helps sustain the Choices centers in Brandon and SouthShore for the year. Choices centers provide diapers and baby clothing to families in need through its ‘Earn While You Learn’ program as it builds relationships to share Christ.

The nonprofit is requesting diaper sizes newborn to five with the greatest need for sizes 3, 4, 5 and clothing from sizes newborn to 2T. The ability to ship items directly to its admin office from Amazon is also available.

For more information or to donate, visit www.empoweredtochoose.net or contact Jessica Rickenbach at Jessica@choicesclinics.org or 654-0491.

Xi Theta Xi Chapter Supports Various Organizations

The sisters of Xi Theta Xi chapter of Beta Sigma Phi have been busy supporting various organizations recently. Nearly $700 was donated to Water Mission to provide safe water to Hurricane Dorian victims, complete Thanksgiving dinners were provided to two migrant families and members donated toys and numerous gift cards to Gift of Hope to help make the holidays a little happier for local families.

The chapter’s socials have included going to the movies and enjoying breakfast or dinner at a local restaurant. For more information on the sorority, contact Diane Wray at dwray52@yahoo.com.

Registration To Open For First Baptist Brandon Christian Academy

First Baptist Brandon Christian Academy, which serves infants to eighth graders and includes a VPK program, is located at 216 N. Parsons Ave. in Brandon. The academy desires to honor and serve Jesus Christ by providing academic and Biblical excellence to boys and girls while developing their faith in partnership with the home, church and community.

Before and aftercare is offered, along with a summer camp for enrolled families. Families can learn more about this exciting program at www.fbbca.org. To schedule a tour, please call 689-9435. Registration for the 2020-2021 school year opens to the public on Monday, January 27.

The Bridges Retirement Community Hosts Veterans Assistance Seminar

The Bridges Retirement Community is hosting a veterans assistance seminar on Tuesday, February 4 to educate wartime veterans and their survivors about a benefit through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ ‘Improved Pension with Aid and Attendance.’ This benefit can help offset the cost of living in a retirement community for a wartime veteran or his/her surviving spouse.

Veterans of any branch of the armed services who served 90 consecutive days on active duty, including one day during a wartime period, may be eligible to receive up to $1,912 per month for assisted living expenses if they served during World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam Era or other more recent conflicts (duration of service required may vary). Surviving spouses may qualify to receive up to $1,230.

Dennis Mont’Ros, veteran service officer with Hillsborough County’s Department of Consumer & Veterans Services, will provide information and answer questions about this benefit. This free seminar will be held at The Bridges on 11202 Dewhurst Dr. in Riverview from 11 a.m.-12 Noon, with lunch provided. Seating is limited. Please reserve a seat by calling 413-8900.