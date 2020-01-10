Recruitment Event For ChildCare Careers

ChildCare Careers (CCC) is the largest staffing firm dedicated to the childcare field. CCC provides fully qualified and pre-screened teachers, assistant teachers and site directors to child care centers, preschools and before and after school programs. Full and part-time positions offered.

On Monday, January 28 from 12 Noon-3 p.m. Job Connection, located at 10739 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview, will hold interviews for teacher’s aides, teacher’s assistants and preschool teachers. You must be 18 or older, and 45 DCF training hours is a plus.

For more information, contact Rebecca at 727-578-0999 or tampa.recr3@childcarecareers.net.

U.S. Census Bureau Is Hiring

The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting for over 3,000 positions in Hillsborough and Manatee County. Events will take place for Recruiting Assistants, Clerks, Office Operations, Supervisors and Census Takers at Job Connection, located at 10739 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview.

Hour-long info sessions will be held for job seekers to gather information and meet with a recruiter. These events will take place on Wednesday, January 15, 22 and 29. Session times are 11 a.m.-12 Noon, 12 Noon-1 p.m., 1-2 p.m. and 2-3 p.m.

Pay starts at $18.50, $.59/mile for travel, flexible hours (30-45 per week). You must be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen, registered for the Selective Service (males only—if born after 1960). For more information, call Gloria at 703-887-3868 or visit https://2020census.gov/en/jobs.html.

Be My Valentine Pet Photo Day At Kim’s Natural Pets Kim’s Natural Pets will be hosting Be My Valentine Pet Photo Day, which will take place on Friday and Saturday, February 7 and 8. You have to sign up for a time slot, so an RSVP is necessary.

Call 684-3663. Kim’s Natural Pets is located at 3110 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

8th Annual ‘Top Hats & Tiaras’ Charity Ball Collects 22 Boxes Of Toys For Tots Plus 23 Bikes

Bob Savage and Tatyana Frost, the producers of the Holiday Charity ball to benefit Toys for Tots, held the Eighth Annual event at the premiere venue, The Regent, in Riverview on December 12, 2019. 180 people enjoyed the event while the charity collected 23 bikes and 22 boxes of toys. The theme was ‘Top Hats & Tiaras.’

Savage and Frost are grateful to all the people that supported the charity and helped less fortunate children to have a Christmas. Delicious food was catered by Inside the Box Catering, professional shows by Dance Quest International and top USA competitors William Proper and Jennifer Elliott, DJ Chris Heath with Big Beats Entertainment, live music by LeNoir Entertainment, raffles and auction items by Socially Founded, photos by Florida Rustic Photo and videos by Panache Star Productions and Mach Media 5.

According to Frost, “We are so looking forward to the next year event as we believe the theme of the event ‘Proud to be American’ will draw many more people to support children in need.”

They are looking for more help to volunteer, to sponsor, to bring new unwrapped toys and to attend the event. Save the Date: Thursday, December 10 from 6:30-10:30 p.m. at the Regent. For more information, call Savage 240-7772 or Frost at 966-4788.

For more information on The Way 2 Dance, visit www.theway2dance.com.

New Dance Class Offered For Special Needs Dancers

A variety of dance classes are offered at Dance Quest International, but it would like to showcase its new Harmony Dance Program which pairs special needs dancers with an experienced dance mentor who will encourage and assist throughout the class. This class will begin in February.

Dance Quest International is located at 853 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Brandon. For more information on this and other classes, call 503- 6976 or visit www.DanceQuestOnline.com.

Elite Window Tinting Offered Locally

Mobile Auto Tinting service has rebranded and has become Elite Window Tinting, now with a shop location (as of November 2018). It has been offering tinting services for over eight years.

According to owner Randy Borrero, “We have grown our footprint in the Bloomingdale, Valrico and Lithia areas to a household name recognized for our attention to detail, great client satisfaction and a positive approach to each of our clients.”

Borrero is proud to be part of the local community and tries to stay involved. He makes a point every year to donate to the American Cancer Society via the FishHawk Strong Foundation.

Elite Window Tinting is located at 3636 Erindale Dr., Ste. 104 in Valrico.

For more information on Elite Window Tinting, call 642-4310. You can visit www.elitewindowvalrico.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/elitewindow.

The Valrico FishHawk Awards Annual Dinner

On Thursday, January 23 from 6-9 p.m., the Valrico FishHawk Chamber will host its own version of The CMAs, the Valrico FishHawk Awards (aka The VFAs). The chamber is home grown right here in the Valrico/FishHawk area and heading towards 300 members strong.

This will be an evening of denim and diamonds to celebrate chamber members and reflect on the year 2019 and look to what will be in store with the decade to come.

Purchase your tickets online, strap on your boots and cowboy hat for an amazing evening at The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. The cost is $50 in advance.

Visit https://business.valricofishhawk.org/events/details/annual-dinner-3696 to purchase tickets.