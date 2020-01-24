By Bethany Mattacchione

The 18th annual Greater Brandon Charity Golf Classic will be held on Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28, hosted by the Angel Foundation FL. New this year, the Forcon International Casino Night and Pairings Party on March 27 is open to the public and tickets are $50 per person.

The event will be held at The Regent in Riverview and tickets include food, drinks and casino-style gaming, as well as the opportunity for players to bid on ‘celebrities’ to play with at the tournament.

The Celebrity Pro Am Golf Tournament begins on March 28 at 11 a.m. with a welcome reception and is followed by a shotgun start at 1 p.m. In keeping with tradition, golfers will enjoy competitive challenges, raffles, refreshments at the Bahama Breeze Party Tent and an award ceremony after the tournament.

“This is the 18th year the foundation has hosted the Charity Golf Classic, and I’m excited that we are growing every year,” said Liz Brewer, the executive director. “We are thankful to our title sponsors like Forcon International and The Bank of Tampa, who return every year to support this event, as well as new sponsors who have joined us in 2020. Together, we can raise the funds needed to help even more families in 2020.”

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Angel Foundation’s Angel Program, which helps families in the Greater Brandon community affected by a life-threatening illness or catastrophic event. When a family faces a terminal diagnosis or catastrophic event, their primary focus is caring for their loved ones. The practical day-to-day things often taken for granted when all is well are no longer a priority, but they still must be done.

The Angel Foundation partners with local businesses and individuals in the community to meet those practical needs.

Every family goes through a home assessment led by an ‘Angel Team’ to determine their needs. If a financial need exists, the nonprofit will assist them on a temporary basis until they can get back on their feet. Since 2006, the foundation has helped more than 850 families in a variety of ways.

For more information about the foundation and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.AngelFoundationFl.com or call 689-6889.