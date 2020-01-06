Now that we’ve entered into 2020, many of us are looking at annual resolutions that include exercising, eating healthier and losing weight. And, as we all know, many of these resolutions don’t last very long because of our busy lives, including our children, work and activities. But what if you created a resolution to focus on your family this year?

With the help of family-friendly daily or weekly devotionals, you can nourish your family’s health with faith and fun. Regular family devotions give us a chance to learn, discuss and grow spiritually. Whether it be at bedtime, around the dinner table or a Friday night, I encourage you to consider committing to a family devotion this year. Let’s look at new beginnings, not resolutions.

One Year of Dinner Table Devotions & Discussion Starters: 365 Opportunities to Grow Closer to God

By Nancy Guthrie

Between sports practice, music lessons and homework, we can feel like our days pass by without ever really talking with each other about the most important matters of life and faith. This family devotional serves up a year’s worth of daily truths from God’s Word to chew on and apply to real life. Going beyond Bible stories, your whole family will enjoy discussing biblical words and themes at a level those from 5 to 95 will understand.

365 Read-Aloud Bedtime Bible Stories

By Daniel Partner

Children love Bible stories, especially when they are written in age-appropriate, easy-to-understand language. This daily devotional Bible storybook is written specifically for ages 3 to 8. It has a year’s supply of the best-loved Bible stories that will delight your children with excitement, adventure, history and spiritual truths. At the end of each story, you’ll even find questions to help stimulate discussion to help precious young minds understand God’s Word.

Jesus Always: 365 Devotions for Kids

By Sarah Young

An entire year’s worth of child-friendly devotions for children 8 to 12 focused on establishing lifelong contentment and joy in God. Adapted from Young’s bestseller and featuring the same daily theme as the adult version, each reading includes an easy-to-understand message, Scripture passage and Bible references for further study. This is an excellent addition to your children’s routine.

The Very Best, Hands-On, Kinda Dangerous Family Devotions

By Tim Shoemaker

Regular family devotions are important. Unfortunately, they’re often…boring. But what if devotions looked less like sitting still and listening to someone read and more like, say, electrocuting a pickle? Or converting a leaf blower into a toilet paper launcher? These hands-on, totally unforgettable object lessons are not only more fun than other family devotions. So, get out the safety goggles and start bringing the truths of Scripture to life in your household.