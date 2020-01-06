If you’re looking for some fun family time, then mark your calendar for the CATE Foundation’s second annual Community Day to be held on Saturday, February 1.

Guests can expect all kinds of family entertainment, like jumping around in bounce houses, getting their faces painted, doing arts and crafts, fun with balloons, chances to win various prizes in raffles and more.

CATE is currently seeking vendors. As of now, there will be about 40 vendors, so there’s plenty of variety for all kinds of tastes.

Speaking of taste, people who love to cook and eat chili can look forward to the second annual Chili Cook-Off. There’s no better time to show off your favorite chili recipes and see how much everyone enjoys them. It costs $25 to enter, and there’ll be cash prizes for first, second and third place.

To register for the Chili Cook-Off or find the vendor application, visit the 2cate.org and select ‘EVENTS’. You must register by Wednesday, January 29. Judging for the Chili Cook-Off will start at 12 Noon, and chili will be ready for sampling by 1 p.m. for $5.

CATE presents this event not only to provide good times, but also to raise funds to assist its mission, such as paying for its programs, building rent, workbooks and utilities.

The 501(c)(3) nonprofit aims to educate the community about the scientific nature of addiction, provide educational and treatment resources for recovering addicts, empower those in recovery to be better members of the community and help overcome the stigma of addiction.

“Our doors are open; we give people who come to our classes workbooks and things like that. Everything that we do at CATE doesn’t cost anything, it’s all free,” said Tina McGlynn, president and co-founder of the CATE Foundation.

CATE recognizes that there are many types of addictions and will help anyone who seeks them, be it for drug, alcohol, gambling, food or other addictions. It also helps the family and friends of those in recovery.

Community Day will last from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at E.G. Simmons Regional Park on 2401 19th Ave. NW. in Ruskin. It is free to attend, but the park’s entrance fee is $2 per vehicle, up to eight people per vehicle.

For more information, call 773-7175, email contact@2cate.org or follow CATE’s Facebook page @CateFoundation.